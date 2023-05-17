Focus Brands Names New President of Focus Brands International and Chief Brand Officer of Jamba

ATLANTA, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus Brands® , parent company of iconic brands including Auntie Anne's® , Carvel® , Cinnabon® , Jamba® , McAlister's Deli® , Moe's Southwest Grill® and Schlotzsky's® , today announced Dave Mikita as President of Focus Brands International and Retail Channels and Nathan Louer as the new Chief Brand Officer of Jamba.

"As we continue to drive our company forward and position our brand franchisees for success, appointing the right leaders remains a top priority," said Jim Holthouser, CEO of Focus Brands. "These two individuals bring an extraordinary set of experiences and knowledge to Focus Brands, and I look forward to the success they achieve with their teams."

Dave Mikita, previously serving as President of Global Channels at Focus Brands, has been appointed President of Focus Brands International and Retail Channels. In his new role as President of International and Retail Channels, he will continue to lead the Global Channels (now Retail Channels) business unit while assuming responsibility for Focus Brands' International Franchise business, leading two highly impactful business units that enable Focus Brands to grow its brands in new ways and new markets. Under Dave's leadership, the Retail Channels Division has experienced double digit growth since he assumed responsibility for all functions of the channels business unit in 2017. With a focus on strategic leadership, team development, and a process-driven approach, Dave has enabled Focus Brands to successfully execute its multi-channel strategy and expand the reach of its iconic brands to consumers and fans worldwide. Now, as he steps into the international business, he will work with the team to continue growing the company's iconic brands in markets outside of the US and Canada. At the end of 2022, Focus Brands had more than 6,600 units in all 50 states and in 60 countries and territories, including over 1,900 units outside of the US and Canada. With Dave at the helm, Focus Brands' International and Retail businesses are poised for strong growth in the coming years.

Nathan Louer brings nearly 17 years of experience in brand strategy, digital, marketing, product development, and operations to his new role as Chief Brand Officer of Jamba. Beginning his career with Jimmy John's in field marketing, he built a deep understanding of the franchise QSR space as he was elevated through leadership roles in the company. Upon the Inspire Brands acquisition of Jimmy John's in 2019, he was appointed Vice President of Brand Marketing & Activation for Jimmy John's. With Inspire, Louer was responsible for the repositioning and campaign development for Jimmy John's alongside the strategic development and execution of all consumer-facing touchpoints and the efforts into product innovation. He has been a key contributor to the company's successes and is known for building high-performing teams that drive consumer action. As the Chief Brand Officer of Jamba, he will be responsible for the strategic direction, marketing, operations, and collaboration within the Focus Brands organization to drive financial and franchise success.

Atlanta-based Focus Brands® is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. As of December 25, 2022, Focus Brands, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,600 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes, and bakeries in all 50 states and over 60 countries and territories under the Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, McAlister's Deli®, and Schlotzsky's® brand names, as well as the Seattle's Best Coffee® brand on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

