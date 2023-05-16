Verragio Announces Category Expansion with Launch of Verragio Fine Jewelry

Leading Bridal Jewelry Brand Debuts New Line of Luxury Jewelry Intended for Special Days and Everyday Wear

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verragio, the leading New York City-based designer of handcrafted diamond engagement rings and wedding rings, announced today its long-awaited category expansion – introducing Verragio Fine Jewelry. The extensive collection of luxury jewelry pieces and brand-new styles further showcases Verragio's dedication to providing consumers with jewelry Unlike Any Other.

"We are so excited to finally share the launch news of Verragio Fine Jewelry," said Barry Verragio, CEO & Founder of Verragio. "Designing engagement rings and wedding bands for the past 27 years has been so fulfilling, and now we have the opportunity to continue to work with our amazing customers in a new capacity, making this moment even more special for us. We look forward to meeting with our retail partners at Couture in just a few weeks and introducing Verragio Fine Jewelry to customers everywhere."

Maintaining the 'Verragio Standard,' Verragio Fine Jewelry combines all the beloved elements from the premium bridal collections into a collection made for special occasions and everyday luxury. With pretty pendants taking inspiration from engagement ring halos and delicate diamond shapes outlined in Verragio's signature beading, the collection of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings come to life as a seamless extension of Verragio's exquisite existing offerings.

Verragio Fine Jewelry features three, highly anticipated collections – Veritage, Reverie, and Devotion – each of which is uniquely magnificent, just as are the individuals who will wear them:

VERITAGE: The Veritage Collection draws on Verragio's rich design heritage to create jewelry essentials. The iconic Verragio crest, signature beading, and beloved settings borrowed from the bridal collection combine to enhance jewelry meant to be worn every day. Diamond Delight pendants, inside-outside diamond hoops, and beautiful halo designs echo the essence of Verragio.

REVERIE: A Fifth Avenue mansion traded for a strand of pearls…the legend of Mae Manwaring Plant is among the most celebrated in New York jewelry lore and resonates throughout the Reverie Collection. Gilded Victorian opulence meets its match in updated, wearable classics. Glittering pendants and pops of pearlescence make this jewelry perfect for occasions or everyday revels. Dreams are made of jewelry like this.

DEVOTION: Beads are among the earliest forms of jewelry and have long been ascribed meditative and spiritual qualities. The Devotion Collection travels pathways of belief to build personal talismans with passion. Incorporating richly colored stones, dazzling diamonds, and playful dangles, these pieces look inward and produce a peaceful, contemplative, personal sanctuary.

"It has been such a joy bringing the Verragio Fine Jewelry category to life," said Sophia Macris, Creative Director of Verragio. "From pulling together the inspiration for each collection to formally debuting the product, this was truly a labor of love and something we look forward to sharing with both our existing and new Verragio customers. Whether Verragio Fine Jewelry helps complete your bridal jewelry for your wedding day or shines on its own adding a little sparkle to your day-to-day, we hope to see our customers look at these new pieces and cherish them as heirlooms for future generations."

About Verragio

Verragio is a designer of diamond engagement rings, wedding rings, and fine jewelry crafted with utmost attention to detail and quality in New York City. Each exquisite piece of jewelry is meticulously crafted by our artisans with unmatched attention to detail and the highest quality standards at our Fifth Avenue studio in the heart of New York City since 1996.

