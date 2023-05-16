MULTI-STATE CANNABIS OPERATOR, SCHWAZZE, ANNOUNCES GRAND REOPENING OF EMERALD FIELDS STORE IN DENVER, COLORADO

OTCQX: SHWZ

Grand Reopening Event Scheduled for Saturday, May 20th

DENVER, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), a multi-state operating cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico, announces the grand reopening of its newly remodeled adult-use Emerald Fields retail dispensary located in the Highlands area of Denver, Colorado. Emerald Fields Highlands is located at 2675 W. 38th Avenue, Denver, Colorado. Store operating hours are 8a to 9:50p Monday through Sunday.

Emerald Fields Highlands (CNW Group/Schwazze) (PRNewswire)

The enhanced retail store features new, illuminated exterior signage, updated landscaping and a refreshed exterior of the 100-year-old, formerly residential building. Inside, new casework runs along the perimeter walls to showcase a variety of products while four display monitors feature daily deals, promotional details, and specials. Highlights of the expanded salesfloor include environmental graphics as well as new lighting, flooring, and additional storage.

"We are excited to debut our newly refreshed Emerald Fields retail dispensary in the Highlands neighborhood of Denver. With our store new remodel, we're showcasing a wide selection of cannabis products and fresh flower to serve a greater number of shoppers in this community," said Collin Lodge, Schwazze Colorado Division President.

During its grand reopening period, Emerald Fields Highlands will offer special pricing on flower, edibles, and vapes. Enrollment in the Gratify Rewards customer loyalty program, which can be used at any Schwazze-owned retail dispensary in either New Mexico or Colorado, is now open. On May 20th, customers who are enrolled in Gratify Rewards will earn double points on all purchases.

The grand opening event is scheduled for Saturday, May 20th, beginning at 11:30am. All Gratify Rewards members who make a dispensary purchase of above $100 pre-tax on the 20th of May will automatically be entered to win a PuffCo Proxy valued at $500.

Emerald Fields Highlands will offer the first 50 customers gift bags containing swag, stickers, and branded merchandise. The first 50 customers will also get free breakfast sandwiches from Bodega, an eatery located next door to Emerald Fields Highlands. Diners from Bodega can also bring their receipts into Emerald Fields for an extra 10% off their purchases.

Sano Gardens, a premier vape brand, will be on-site for an educational pop-up from 12 -2 pm, as well as a new brand to the Colorado market, Every Day Weed (EDW), a portable pouch of pre-ground flower complete with rolling papers, perfect for summer socials. For dog owners everywhere, a specialty photographer will be on site to capture fun photos of shoppers with their pets. Take a picture with your dog and, while you wait for it to develop, take advantage of deals on flower, pre-rolls, edibles, and more!

Highlands Store Location

Emerald Fields Highlands

2675 W. 38th Avenue

Denver, Colorado 80211

(720) 389-9179

Grand Opening Celebration

Saturday, May 20, 2023

11:30a to 3p

Store Hours

Monday thru Sunday, 8a to 9:50p

Since April 2020, Schwazze has acquired, opened, or announced the planned acquisition of 60 cannabis retail dispensaries (bannered as Star Buds, Emerald Fields, R. Greenleaf, Standing Akimbo, and Everest) as well as six operating cultivation facilities and three manufacturing plants across Colorado and New Mexico. In May 2021, Schwazze announced its Biosciences division, and in August 2021 it commenced home delivery services in Colorado.

About Schwazze

Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ) is building a premier vertically integrated regional cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico and will continue to take its operating system to other states where it can develop a differentiated regional leadership position. Schwazze is the parent company of a portfolio of leading cannabis businesses and brands spanning seed to sale. The Company is committed to unlocking the full potential of the cannabis plant to improve the human condition.

Schwazze is anchored by a high-performance culture that combines customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive decisions and outcomes. The Company's leadership team has deep expertise in retailing, wholesaling, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector. Schwazze is passionate about making a difference in our communities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and doing our part to incorporate climate-conscious best practices.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze's former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to enhance plant structure and promote healthy growth. To learn more about Schwazze, visit www.Schwazze.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intends," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "anticipate," "believe," "approximately," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future events or future operating or financial performance, although the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) regulatory limitations on our products and services and the uncertainty in the application of federal, state, and local laws to our business, and any changes in such laws; (ii) our ability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) our ability to identify, consummate, and integrate anticipated acquisitions; (iv) general industry and economic conditions; (v) our ability to access adequate capital upon terms and conditions that are acceptable to us; (vi) our ability to pay interest and principal on outstanding debt when due; (vii) volatility in credit and market conditions; (viii) the loss of one or more key executives or other key employees; and (ix) other risks and uncertainties related to the cannabis market and our business strategy. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

Emerald Fields Logo (CNW Group/Schwazze) (PRNewswire)

