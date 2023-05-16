FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen 40th Anniversary Special Digital Issue Debuts Today

A Celebration of America's Most Iconic Food Festival, The Brand's First-Ever Digital Issue Features Exclusive Interviews, An Oral History, Recipes, Cooking and Wine Tips from the Pros, and More

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FOOD & WINE unveils its first-ever digital issue commemorating the 40th Anniversary of the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen with an immersive experience that brings the history of the Classic to life. The FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen 40th Anniversary inaugural digital issue features a mix of recipes, interviews, and archival and new photography and video of the iconic culinary leaders and innovative wine experts who have made the Classic a must-visit event and helped shape food culture for the past four decades. Jacques Pépin, the Classic's most influential chef and one of the food world's living legends, is profiled in the issue with an exclusive interview here. The FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen 40th Anniversary Special Digital Issue is available here.

"The particular alchemy of the town, mountains, icons, innovators, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences make this a bucket-list event for anyone who loves dining and drinking in America," says Hunter Lewis, Editor-in-Chief and Kat Kinsman, Executive Features Editor of FOOD & WINE in their Editors' Letter. "This first-ever digital issue of FOOD & WINE celebrates some of the greatest moments at the country's most iconic food festival and the enduring cooking and wine lessons learned along the way." Read the complete Editors' Letter here.

Since 1983, hundreds of the biggest names in the food, wine, and hospitality business, including José Andrés, Daniel Boulud, David Chang, Julia Child, Justin Chapple, Susan Feniger, Guy Fieri, Bobby Flay, Anthony Giglio, Carla Hall, Marcella Hazan, Ray Isle, Stephanie Izard, Kristen Kish, Andre Mack, Carlton McCoy, Danny Meyer, Shota Nakajima, Mark Oldman, Kwame Onwuachi, Marcus Samuelsson, Martha Stewart, Jonathan Waxman, and Brooke Williamson, among others from Classics past and present have converged at this industry-leading annual event to celebrate, network, educate, and serve the thousands of food lovers for the culinary adventure of a lifetime.

Highlights from the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen 40th Anniversary Special Digital Issue:

