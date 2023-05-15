PURPLE LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE PREMIUM AND LUXE COLLECTIONS FEATURING NINE NEW MATTRESSES

New Restore™ and Rejuvenate™ Mattresses Feature Proprietary GelFlex® Grid Technology, Proven to Deliver Deeper, More Restorative Sleep

SALT LAKE CITY, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. ("Purple"), (NASDAQ: PRPL) the world leader and inventor of GelFlex® Grid Technology and holder of 150 patents, has today announced the launch and availability of its Premium and Luxe Collections featuring nine all-new mattresses, reaffirming the brand's commitment to making deep sleep effortless for customers nationwide. The new Premium and Luxe Collections feature Purple's proprietary GelFlex Grid technology that is engineered to help people fall asleep faster, sleep with fewer interruptions, experience fewer aches and pains, and awaken rejuvenated. This launch is the latest growth initiative for Purple since acquiring Intellibed in late 2022.

"We are on a mission to deliver deep, restorative sleep to everyone, and with the addition of our Premium and Luxe Collections, we now offer more beds to match almost every comfort profile and every type of sleeper," said Rob DeMartini, CEO at Purple.

Explained Jeff Hutchings, Chief Innovation Officer, "In our lab testing, the Premium Collection was proven to dissipate heat 2x to 4x more effectively when compared to competitive mattress brands. We also executed a third-party clinical study where we observed that respondents fell asleep 20% faster when sleeping on the GelFlex Grid."

Purple's GelFlex® Grid Technology:

INSTANTLY ADAPTS. Proven to reduce night awakenings by 21%**, the unique hyper-elastic gel instantly flexes to support all sleep positions for blissful, uninterrupted rest.

BALANCES TEMPERATURE. 2x to 4x more effective at removing excess heat than major competitors*, the column design is made from proprietary temperature-neutral material that naturally draws excess heat away from the body for an ideal sleep temperature.

RELIEVES PRESSURE. The GelFlex Grid molds to the body, perfectly relieving pressure from hips and shoulders to wake up refreshed and with less aches and pains.

SUPPORTS. The column structure of the GelFlex Grid holds up to broad areas of weight to support the back and legs for ideal body alignment, reducing aches and pains by 40%**.

The Premium and Luxe Collections feature variations of the original GelFlex Grid technology with completely redesigned comfort and support layers for a superior sleep experience.

The Premium Collection includes Purple Restore™, RestorePlus™, and RestorePremier™ each in two comfort profiles – soft or firm, for a total of six new mattresses. Each mattress in the collection delivers instantly adaptive pressure point cradling and dynamic support while still allowing excess heat to dissipate for optimal sleep temperatures. An in-home unit test (IHUT) asked over 170 participants to rate one of Purple's Premium Collection mattresses against their current mattress in attributes like, "Supports My Spine", "Stays the Right Temperature," "Conforms to My Body," and, "Feel My Partner Move." Over the course of 14 days, Purple Premium Mattresses performed significantly stronger across all attributes.

Purple's Luxe Collection features the new Purple Rejuvenate™, RejuvenatePlus™, and RejuvenatePremier™ mattresses. Combining Purple's proprietary sleep technology with a Euro-top quilted cover, additional layers of premier materials, and a coil core, the Luxe Collection mattresses are the epitome of luxury and healthy sleep.

The six new Restore, RestorePlus, RestorePremier mattresses are available in five sizes and two distinct feels, with queen prices starting at $2,295. The three new Rejuvenate, RejuvenatePlus, and RejuvenatePremier mattresses are available in four sizes with queen prices starting at $5,495.

Keira Krausz, Chief Marketing Officer, summarizes, "Whether someone is one of the 98% of Purple owners who would consider buying from us again, or has never experienced the magic of sleeping on Purple's GelFlex Grid, we invite everyone to check out the new Premium and Luxe Collections and experience how restored you can feel after a great night's sleep."

Purple's new Premium and Luxe Collections are available nationwide, along with its existing Essential Collection, at www.Purple.com, Purple Showrooms, and select furniture and mattress stores. To learn more about the new collections, Purple's proprietary GelFelx Grid, or to find a dealer near you, visit www.Purple.com.

About Purple

Purple , the leading premium mattress company with the #1 Gel Grid technology in the world, GelFlex® Grid, thoughtfully engineers products that make restorative sleep effortless for every kind of sleeper. The result of over 30 years of innovation and 150 issued patents in comfort technologies, Purple's GelFlex Grid is the most significant advancement in mattresses in decades and is proven to reduce aches and pains. It instantly adapts as you move, balances temperature, relieves pressure, and offer support in all the right places. Purple products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more, can be found online at Purple.com , in over 57 Purple stores and over 3,000 retailers nationwide. Sleep Better. Live Purple™.

* Thermal Test and Heat Flux Comparison – Purple vs Competition

** Wellness Discover Labs Clinical Study using Hybrid Premier 3 Mattresses. Effectiveness of a Purple Mattress on Adult's Sleep Quality and Health Outcomes: An Open-label Intervention, Michael Breus, PhD et al.

