Wondershare Filmora Launches Project Go Viral Campaign to Send Aspiring Creators to Vidcon 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Filmora, the AI-powered video editing software, has recently announced its Project Go Viral campaign in conjunction with its sponsorship of Vidcon 2023, the mecca for creators around the world. Running from May 3rd to August 3rd, the campaign's goal is to empower those who want to grow professionally as a creator by offering them a Go Viral Kit.

To participate, creators can simply post their upcoming video content that reflects their creative style on social media with #FilmoraVidCon and tag @Filmora_editor in the caption. Creators who have less than 20k followers are welcome to join in the fun.

The Go Viral Kit is designed to help new creators accelerate their content creation journey. Three participants will be selected based on how well the content reflects their creative style by Wondershare Filmora to receive a Go Viral Kit that includes a $1000 gear fund, a Filmora Perpetual License with unlimited access to video effects, and a shoutout from a social media Influencer to their channel.

On top of the Go Viral Kit, one of them will receive a trip to Vidcon valued at $3000 which includes a Vidcon ticket, a round-trip flight ticket and 4 nights of accommodation. In total, this prize package is worth up to $5000.

"Video creativity has the power to transcend boundaries, connect communities across the globe, and inspire change. As a global corporation, it is our responsibility to nurture and support the growth of rising creators, providing them with the tools and resources they need to share their unique vision with the world, "stated Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare. "The Project Go Viral campaign shows how Wondershare Filmora is committed to empowering creators to unleash their full potential. We believe every creator deserves a chance to make their content go viral as long as they have a passion, and we're excited to be a part of that journey."

While equipping creators with everything they need to increase their visibility on social media, Wondershare Filmora is also ready to attend VidCon from June 21 to 24 as a sponsor for the fifth time. Visit our event page to learn more as Project Go Viral goes live.

About Vidcon

Vidcon is an annual convention that celebrates the world of online video content, including YouTube and other social media platforms. It was founded in 2010 by Hank and John Green, who are well-known YouTube creators.

The convention brings together creators, fans, and industry professionals from all over the world to network, learn, and have fun. Vidcon features a variety of programming, including panels, workshops, meet-and-greets, concerts, and more.

Vidcon has become a significant event in the online video community, with thousands of attendees each year. It has also expanded to different parts of the world, with events held in Australia, Europe, and Mexico.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare Filmora 12 is compatible with Windows PC, Mac, Android Phone, iPhone, iPad, and Android Tablet. Pricing starts at $49.99 per year. To get the free trial of Filmora 12, please visit https://filmora.wondershare.com/. Learn more about Filmora on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Filmora 12

Filmora 12 has been designed with the user in mind, featuring smoother performance and a new, intuitive UX and UI design. With advanced AI functions, over 2,000 media resources, new royalty-free music, 3D LUTs, effects, and pre-set templates, you will have everything you need to perfect your videos while maintaining your creative vision.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company that is committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and graphics, and more. Together, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.

