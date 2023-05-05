TEXAS CHILDREN'S ANNOUNCES SEARCH FOR NEW PRESIDENT

Texas Children's seeks new President. Mark A. Wallace remains Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON , May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Children's Hospital is pleased to announce its search for a new President of the organization. The new President will report to Mark A. Wallace, who will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer.

(PRNewsfoto/Texas Children's Hospital)

During Wallace's dynamic and unparalleled 34-year tenure as President & CEO, Texas Children's has risen to number two in the nation, according to the U.S. News & World Report 2022-2023 Best Children's Hospitals rankings. The organization provides world-class specialists and pediatricians who serve children and women across the globe.

"The Board of Trustees has witnessed firsthand the impact Mark has had and continues to have on the success of this vibrant and complex organization," said Michael C. Linn, Chair of the Texas Children's Board of Trustees. "While we would love for Mark to continue to serve as President and CEO of Texas Children's forever, we acknowledge that the next evolution in leadership needs to begin. We are grateful to have Mark continue to serve at the helm of Texas Children's as CEO."

Texas Children's stated the search for the organization's next President would be a thoughtful, strategic and progressive process with a flexible timeline. "This is a pivotal search, and it is our humble responsibility to find the absolute best person for the role and for Texas Children's. We are excited to review and evaluate a strong slate of internal and external candidates for this incredible opportunity," said C. Park Shaper, Vice Chair of the Texas Children's Board of Trustees and Chair of the Search Committee. "Mark's significance to Texas Children's and the Texas Medical Center is beyond compare, and we are grateful to have Mark be a part of this process as we begin our search."

Wallace has served as President & CEO of Texas Children's for over three decades and has served in a leadership role in the Texas Medical Center for 45 years. His legacy of leadership in healthcare is unmatched, and with 5.2 million patient encounters annually, and more than 120 locations throughout Houston, Austin and Central Texas, he has made an indelible mark on the healthcare landscape.

"Serving as President and Chief Executive Officer for these past 34 years has been the greatest honor of my life, and continuing to serve as CEO will remain a distinct honor and privilege. I have always dwelled in possibilities, but I could not have predicted growing from one seven-story building in the Texas Medical Center into the world's largest pediatric and women's healthcare system. I am humbled to be a part of the Texas Children's story, and I am honored to continue serving and supporting the 16,000 faculty and staff whose dedication to our patients and their families is unparalleled," said Wallace.

ABOUT TEXAS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

Texas Children's Hospital, a not-for-profit healthcare organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The hospital includes the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute; the Feigin Tower for pediatric research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston. The organization also created Texas Children's HealthPlan, the nation's first HMO for children; has the largest pediatric primary care network in the country, Texas Children's Pediatrics; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that's channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Global Health program leads efforts that advance healthcare equity through innovative collaboration in care, education and research for underserved populations globally. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, go to www.texaschildrens.org. Get the latest news by visiting the online newsroom and Twitter at twitter.com/texaschildrens.

Mark A. Wallace, President and CEO at Texas Children's Hospital

