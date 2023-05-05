Largest advisor community within Cetera Financial Group founded in May 1983

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), an at-scale wealth hub that offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support and services, announced today that Cetera Advisor Networks is celebrating its 40-year anniversary. Home to more than 40 regions, Cetera Advisor Networks is the largest community of financial professionals within Cetera Financial Group.

"As we reflect on this important anniversary, we are filled with gratitude and respect for our financial advisors who work tirelessly to help their clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing every day," said Tim Stinson, president of Cetera Advisor Networks. "Our advisors are positioned well for the future, and we look forward to many more years together. Thanks to everyone who has made Cetera Advisor Networks such a success for 40 years."

Key Cetera Advisor Networks milestones include:

1983: Cetera Advisor Networks was founded in founded on May 18, 1983 , as Financial Network Investment Corp. by five Regional Directors.

1997: Strategic sale to Aetna Financial Services.

2000: ING buys Aetna Financial, creates ING Advisor Network.

2010: Financial Network, Multi-Financial & PrimeVest purchased by Lightyear Capital; Cetera Financial Group is formed.

2013: Financial Network renamed Cetera Advisor Networks, acquire Walnut Street Securities & Tower Square Securities.

2016: Cetera Financial Group becomes a privately-held company owned by 25+ investment firms.

2018: Cetera Financial Group partnership with Genstar Capital announced.

2019: Summit Financial becomes a region of Cetera Advisor Networks.

2021: Cetera completes acquisition of assets related to Voya Financial Advisors' independent financial planning channel, creating new Cetera Wealth Partners region within Cetera Advisor Networks.

2023: Cetera Advisor Networks celebrates 40-year anniversary.

About Cetera Financial Group®

An at-scale wealth hub, Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera instead creatively addresses advisors' and institutions' unique needs, whether they are seeking to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Cetera's approach empowers advisors to affiliate in whichever way they deem most appropriate. During the professional life cycle of their practice, the Cetera wealth hub helps to ensure each advisor's affiliation model identifies and ignites growth levers in a way that helps increase the value of their practice, people, and legacy. Cetera delivers holistic, unbiased financial planning and advice to Main Street investors, helping them achieve their version of financial wellbeing at all life stages. For financial professionals, Cetera provides growth and succession resources, an enhanced advisor tech stack and importantly, an experience where financial professionals don't feel like a number, but an integral part of Cetera's rich and thriving ecosystem.

Home to more than 8,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $322 billion in assets under administration and $115 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2022. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 14,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.7 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

Securities and advisory services offered through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, a broker/dealer and Registered Investment Adviser.

