Spirit UAV Now Available Through GSA

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent AeroSystems, a leading unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) solutions provider, is pleased to announce that the Blue UAS-approved Spirit UAV is now available for purchase through the General Services Administration (GSA) Advantage website.

Spirit UAV with Nighthawk2-UZ EO/IR Thermal Sensor (PRNewswire)

The Spirit UAV is a high-performance, multi-role aircraft designed and manufactured in the United States for a wide range of applications, including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), search and rescue, border patrol, disaster relief and more. The industry-leading Spirit provides operators with an all-weather platform equipped with best-in-class integrated EO/thermal sensor payloads so personnel can reliably dispatch the surveillance asset they need whenever and wherever they need it.

The Spirit UAV is available in a range of configurations to meet specific mission requirements and is designed for easy transport and deployment, with a rugged, lightweight airframe that is backpack portable and can be quickly assembled and disassembled for storage and transport.

"Government operations require drones for a variety of reasons, including ISR, target acquisition, monitoring and inspection, rogue gas detection, etc.," said Paul Fermo, VP of Business Development at Ascent AeroSystems. "Most drones are designed for single mission type, or worse, are restricted by a closed ecosystem, which limits their usefulness and subjects the government to obsolescence. Not Spirit. Spirit has a modular open architecture that allows government operators to customize the platform to meet any operational requirement, all from one common airframe."

The Blue UAS-approved Spirit UAV is a trusted, versatile, secure platform for mission-critical operations. As the world's most rugged and versatile coaxial drone, the Spirit is uniquely suited to serve the needs of mission-critical operators anytime, anywhere.

For more information on the Spirit please visit www.ascentaerosystems.com.

About Ascent AeroSystems

Ascent AeroSystems designs and manufactures rugged "coaxial" drones for the industrial, public safety and defense markets. With a unique cylindrical configuration that's far more portable and durable than conventional multirotors, our drones are ideal for mission-critical operations in the toughest environments.

