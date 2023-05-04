project44 and Nexxiot Join Forces To Digitize Supply Chain Execution Through Sensor and Network Insights

New partnership delivers unprecedented shipment and asset intelligence

CHICAGO and ZURICH, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leader in supply chain visibility, and Nexxiot, the leader in Asset Intelligence, today announced a partnership that unlocks new areas of value for joint customers to deliver real-time network insights and IoT-centric conditional and location monitoring.

As logistics innovators, project44 and Nexxiot are substantially expanding their combined capabilities to transform the client experience for shippers and other logistics stakeholders around the globe. This partnership allows customers to integrate conditional and location data with the largest supply chain network in the world. Prior to this partnership, shippers, cargo owners and supply chain participants lacked critical asset intelligence and insight, exposing them to unacceptable risks, lack of visibility and insufficient process control.

This partnership gives joint customers enhanced ETAs using carrier milestones, signals and historical performance with precise GPS tracking. Additionally, project44 and Nexxiot customers now have capabilities to drive advanced risk management strategies on order and inventory health. Finally, joint customers also unlock new use cases to better manage asset efficiency.

"At project44, we strive to provide the most comprehensive supply chain visibility for all of our customers, and combining forces with Nexxiot is a huge step towards that goal," said project44 Founder and CEO Jett McCandless. "This partnership enhances the insights of our Movement platform with essential real-time asset-level tracking, benefitting everyone with the new standard in actionable insights."

This partnership between project44 and Nexxiot adds vital real-time asset-level monitoring to enhance project44's Movement platform by improving data-driven assurances on safety, security and compliance.

"We are focused on supporting our customers with very large operational and service ROI opportunities. The decision by Hapag-Lloyd to go full-fleet with smart containers in record-time has forever changed the industry" said Nexxiot's CEO, Stefan Kalmund. "We are inspired by the leadership position of project44 and together keep pushing forward to create the most accurate and insightful data to the benefit of our joint customers."

Together, project44 and Nexxiot unlock new and innovative features and use cases that create immense value for BCOs globally and deliver unmatched value for the global supply chain marketplace.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,300 of the world's leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market and innovator of Movement GPT, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023, an eight-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, one of SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 23 global offices including Austin, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

About Nexxiot

Nexxiot's purpose is to enable easier, safer, and cleaner transportation. As a TradeTech leader for Rail and Ocean asset intelligence, Nexxiot provides supply chain participants with technical innovations and services that are easy to install and operate, last for years in the toughest field environments, and bring technology-enabled certainty to cargo transportation.

The trusted Asset Intelligence technology allows carriers, railcar operators, and cargo owners to monitor assets in real-time from anywhere in the world. Clients benefit from improved operational efficiency, meeting sustainability targets, and enhanced service quality.

Headquartered in Zurich, Nexxiot operates with client teams in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and North America. For more information, visit www.nexxiot.com

