Haven Health Management Announces Launch of The Haven Detox Little Rock and Welcomes New Patients for Comprehensive Addiction Treatment in the Natural State

PALM SPRINGS, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Health Management is proud to announce the grand opening of The Haven Detox Little Rock, its state-of-the-art facility now welcoming new patients seeking comprehensive and compassionate addiction treatment services in Arkansas. The Haven Detox Little Rock is part of the Haven Health Management Network and is dedicated to providing exceptional care for those struggling with addiction.

The Haven Detox Little Rock offers a diverse array of treatment programs tailored to address the specific needs of each patient. Services include medical detoxification, individual and group therapy, medication-assisted treatment, and holistic therapies such as yoga, meditation, and art therapy, all aimed at fostering a well-rounded recovery experience.

"It is with great enthusiasm that we expand our high-quality addiction treatment services to the Natural State through the opening of The Haven Detox Little Rock," said Binny Montenegro, Chief Operating Officer of Haven Health Management. "Our dedication to providing accessible and effective substance use disorder treatment reflects our ongoing commitment to transforming the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction and mental health in communities across the nation."

The Haven Detox Little Rock is now accepting new patients. To learn more about our comprehensive services or to schedule an appointment, please call (501) 271-3342 or visit our website at https://arkansasrecovery.com/.

About Haven Health Management: Haven Health Management is a leading provider of addiction and mental health treatment services across the country. With a network of facilities that includes detox centers, residential treatment centers, and outpatient programs, Haven Health Management is dedicated to helping individuals achieve long-term recovery from addiction. For more information, visit https://havenhealthmgmt.org/.

About The Haven Detox: The Haven Detox is a premier provider of addiction treatment services with facilities located in four states. Their mission is to deliver comprehensive, individualized care to those grappling with addiction and to support them in achieving lasting recovery. They offer a wide range of evidence-based treatment programs, including medical detoxification, individual and group therapy, medication-assisted treatment, and holistic therapies. Their team of seasoned medical professionals, therapists, and support staff are devoted to offering patients the care and support they need to triumph over addiction and reclaim control of their lives. The Haven Detox is a proud member of the Haven Health Management Network, committed to providing top-notch addiction and mental health treatment services. For more information, please visit https://havendetoxnow.com/.

