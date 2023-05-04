AVL Forges Agreement with NOVONIX to Distribute Cutting-Edge Coulometry Equipment in the U.S.

Agreement extends AVL's robust testing and development portfolio

PLYMOUTH, Mich., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AVL Test Systems, Inc. is pleased to announce it has finalized a Sales and Service Agreement with NOVONIX Battery Technology Solutions, a subsidiary of NOVONIX Limited (NOVONIX) (ASX: NVX, Nasdaq: NVX). AVL Test Systems, Inc. is now the exclusive distributor of NOVONIX's Ultra-High Precision Coulometry (UHPC) cyclers and associated battery cell testing equipment in the United States market.

“As partners, AVL and NOVONIX can provide the most accurate and precise lithium-ion battery cell testing equipment in the world for reliable and rapid evaluation of cells,” said Siegfried Roeck, Executive Director and Business Manager at AVL Test Systems, Inc. (PRNewswire)

"As partners, AVL and NOVONIX can provide the most accurate and precise lithium-ion battery cell testing equipment in the world for reliable and rapid evaluation of cells," said Siegfried Roeck, Executive Director and Business Manager at AVL Test Systems, Inc.



NOVONIX's UHPC systems give engineering teams estimates of Coulombic Efficiency, up to five significant figures. This can enable reliable comparisons of cells in a fraction of the time that it would take on traditional cyclers.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with AVL to make our UHPC systems even more accessible to our customers in the United States," says Darcy MacDougald, President, NOVONIX Battery Technology Solutions. "AVL's reach in this sector is unmatched, and as a global technology provider their expertise will be invaluable to our clients seeking the best solutions."

As a market leader, AVL provides automakers and startups with tailored solutions to address the challenges of electrification development and testing. These solutions cover the entire battery development process from the assessment and selection of a single cell to energy storage systems for advanced air mobility.

About AVL

With more than 11,000 employees, AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. Drawing on its pioneering spirit, the company provides concepts, solutions, and methodologies for a greener, safer, and better world of mobility. AVL's battery development offerings include simulation tools, innovative battery testing solutions, virtual validation, prototype creation, and complete vehicle integration.

AVL's passion is innovation. Together with an international network of experts at more than 90 locations and with 45 Tech and Engineering Centers worldwide, AVL is supporting customers in their mobility ambitions.

For more information: www.avl.com

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX is a leading battery technology company revolutionizing the global lithium-ion battery industry with innovative, sustainable technologies, high-performance materials, and more efficient production methods. The company manufactures industry-leading battery cell testing equipment in Canada and is growing its high-performance synthetic graphite anode material manufacturing operations in the United States. Through advanced R&D capabilities, proprietary technology, and strategic partnerships, NOVONIX has gained a prominent position in the electric vehicle and energy storage systems battery industry and is powering a cleaner energy future. To learn more, visit us at www.novonixgroup.com or on LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Contact

Josh Lupu, Director of Marketing, AVL

Tel +1 734-644-4729

E-mail: Joshua.Lupu@avl.com

For NOVONIX Limited

Scott Espenshade, ir@novonixgroup.com (investors)

Lori McLeod, media@novonixgroup.com (media)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AVL