Vonage's Irfan Fazlulla Honored With 2023 Circle of Excellence Award

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has announced that Irfan Fazlulla, Senior Director of Marketing Partnerships & Strategy, has been selected by Channel Futures as a winner of the 2023 Circle of Excellence Awards .

New Vonage logo (PRNewsfoto/Vonage) (PRNewswire)

Since 2014, the Circle of Excellence program has recognized leaders in the communications and IT channel who inspire their partners to drive digital transformation for customers. These executives are honored for their vision, innovation and advocacy of the indirect channel during a time of transition and convergence.

Fazlulla has more than 20 years of experience in developing and managing the execution of integrated multi-channel marketing programs across B2C, B2B and B2B2C markets. In his role, Fazlulla manages Vonage's channel marketing efforts as well as go-to-market strategies with the Company's strategic and technology partners. In 2017, he was entrusted with helping set the strategy for and lead the marketing execution of a redesigned Vonage Channel Partner ecosystem. Since then, Fazlulla has played a leading role in the creation of a comprehensive channel strategy, as well as a marketing and promotional framework that continues to drive the growth of Vonage's channel program - a widely acclaimed program that has won multiple industry awards and recognition. A firm believer in the role of marketing as a competitive differentiator for Vonage's channel partners, he is committed to helping them build and deploy segmented marketing campaigns and assets at scale.

"I am truly honored to receive this award. At Vonage, we have worked tirelessly in our pursuit to build a channel program where improving partner experience is the driving force of all sales, product, operational and marketing efforts," said Fazlulla. "It has been an incredibly gratifying experience to be a part of this amazing Vonage team and to work together to deliver value to our partners and customers. We have a world-class channel ecosystem that I am extremely proud of - there's never been a better time to partner with Vonage."

"The last decade has seen profound changes in the way the world — and by extension, the channel — does business," said Kelly Danziger, general manager and vice president of channel at Informa Tech. "The last three years have presented unprecedented challenges, and the channel has been instrumental in keeping companies and their employees connected, collaborating and providing top-notch service to their customers.

"Much of the credit for that goes to leaders like the ones we are honoring in the Circle of Excellence. Their vision, strategy and inspiration were key in helping the channel navigate those challenges and emerge even stronger. The Channel Futures team extends congratulations and thanks for their service to our community."

Channel Futures Circle of Excellence winners were honored during an awards ceremony at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas.

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com .

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook.

© 2023 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vonage