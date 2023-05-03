Resideo Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical home comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions and a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security, life safety, audio visual, data com, and other product categories, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $1.55 billion , up 3% from $1.51 billion in the first quarter 2022

Income from operations of $138 million , or 8.9% of revenue, compared to $172 million , or 11.4% of revenue in the first quarter 2022

Net income of $57 million , or 3.7% of revenue, compared to $87 million , or 5.8% of revenue in the first quarter 2022

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $138 million , or 8.9% of revenue, compared to $173 million , or 11.5% of revenue in the first quarter 2022

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.38 , compared to $0.58 per share in the first quarter 2022

Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share of $0.39 compared to $0.63 in the first quarter 2022

Management Remarks

"We delivered good first quarter financial results that met our expectations against what remains a challenging market," commented Jay Geldmacher, Resideo's President and CEO. "While we saw improvements in our supply chain during the first quarter, we continue to face year-over-year inflationary cost pressures and softer end demand in many of our residential markets. Our teams are focused on taking advantage of the improving supply chain and logistics environments to drive improved profitability and cash generation as 2023 progresses."

"Volumes across the business were constrained in the quarter by moderating end demand and inventory rebalancing within a number of our channels. We have taken actions to reduce costs, including headcount reductions and facility optimization activities, while remaining focused on growth initiatives including delivering new product introductions within Products and Solutions and driving digital and adjacent category initiatives at ADI. As we move through 2023, we expect profitability benefits from our restructuring actions as well as incremental cost savings opportunities."

Products and Solutions First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net revenue of $658 million , up 6% compared to the first quarter 2022

Gross margin of 38.0%, down 530 basis points compared to the first quarter 2022

Operating profit of $117 million , down 24% compared to the first quarter 2022

Introduction of new products touching multiple product categories

Products and Solutions delivered net revenue of $658 million in the first quarter 2023, up 6% compared to first quarter 2022. First quarter 2023 results include $98 million of net revenue contribution from the First Alert acquisition and unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations of approximately $13 million. Price realization remained strong during the first quarter, partially offsetting decreased volumes. Growth from the inclusion of First Alert sales was partially offset by slower traditional Security and Energy product sales.

Gross margin for the quarter was 38.0%, compared to 43.3% in the first quarter 2022. Gross margin was negatively impacted by input cost inflation, the inclusion of lower margin First Alert revenue, and lower volumes, partially offset by pricing actions. Operating profit for the quarter was $117 million or 17.8% of revenue, down from 24.7% in first quarter 2022.

ADI Global Distribution First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net revenue of $891 million was essentially flat compared to the first quarter 2022

Gross margin of 19.2%, down 10 basis points compared to the first quarter 2022

Operating profit of $72 million , down 10% compared to the first quarter 2022

Continued expansion of e-commerce sales and digital initiatives

ADI first quarter 2023 net revenue of $891 million was up $4 million compared to the first quarter 2022. Acquisitions completed over the past twelve months added $23 million to net revenue and foreign exchange was unfavorable by approximately $14 million. ADI continued to see reduced activity within residential focused intrusion and audio visual categories and experienced slowing growth across a number of commercial oriented categories in the quarter.

ADI's e-commerce channel grew 17% in the first quarter 2023 compared to the prior year period, representing 20% of total ADI net revenue. Overall touchless revenue reached 39% of ADI's total revenue in the quarter. Touchless revenue includes e-commerce activity through websites and mobile applications, electronic data interchange transactions, and automated email order entry transactions. ADI continues to invest in the build-out of digital tools to support internal activities and enhance the customer buying experience.

Gross margin of 19.2% in the first quarter 2023 was down 10 basis points compared to first quarter 2022. Reduced inflationary pricing benefits were largely offset by higher vendor rebates and freight cost improvements. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $97 million in first quarter 2023, up 8% compared to 2022 supporting inorganic growth in adjacent categories and investment in digital initiatives. Operating profit of $72 million for first quarter 2023 was down 10% from $80 million in first quarter 2022.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Performance

Consolidated net revenue of $1.55 billion in first quarter 2023 was up 3% compared with the prior year first quarter of $1.51 billion. Gross profit margin for first quarter 2023 was 27.1%, down 200 basis points compared to 29.1% in the prior year first quarter. Resideo's operating profit of $138 million in first quarter 2023 compared to the prior year quarter's operating profit of $172 million. Total Corporate costs were $51 million, down from $61 million in the prior year quarter due primarily to lower acquisition related costs. Net income for first quarter 2023 was $57 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share, compared with $87 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share, in the first quarter 2022.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash used by operating activities of $4 million in first quarter 2023 compared to cash used by operating activities of $59 million in the first quarter 2022. The improved cash from operating activities was driven by working capital improvements. At April 1, 2023, Resideo had cash and cash equivalents $292 million and total outstanding debt of $1.41 billion.

Outlook

The following table summarizes the Company's current second quarter 2023 and full year 2023 outlook.

($ in millions, except per share data) Q2 2023 2023 Net revenue $1,590 - $1,640 $6,200 - $6,550 Gross profit margin 26.8% - 27.8% 26.8% - 27.8% Income from operations $150 - $170 $625 - $675 GAAP Earnings per share $0.41 - $0.51 $1.80 - $2.00

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (1) our ability to achieve our outlook regarding the second quarter 2023 and full year 2023, (2) our ability to recognize the expected savings from, and the timing and impact of, our cost reduction actions, (3) the disruption to our business and global economy caused by the lingering effects of COVID-19, (4) the amount of our obligations and nature of our contractual restrictions pursuant to, and disputes that have or may hereafter arise under the agreements we entered into with Honeywell in connection with our spin-off, (5) the likelihood of continued success of our transformation programs and initiatives, (6) risks related to our recently completed acquisitions, including First Alert, including our ability to achieve the targeted amount of annual cost synergies, successfully integrate the acquired operations (including successfully driving category growth in connected offerings), and the expected net present value of tax benefits resulting from the First Alert transaction and (7) the other risks described under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other periodic filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments, and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and in accordance with Regulation G. Management believes the use of such non-GAAP financial measures assists investors in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company by presenting the financial results between periods on a more comparable basis. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to reported results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company discloses a tabular comparison of Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income per diluted common share and Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income applicable to common shares, which are non-GAAP measures, because they are instrumental in comparing the results from period to period. Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income per diluted common share and Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income applicable to common shares should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Net Income per diluted common share and Net Income applicable to common shares as reported on the face of our consolidated statements of operations. We define Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income per diluted common share and Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income applicable to common shares adjusted for the following items: pension settlement loss, restructuring and impairment expenses; acquisition related costs; and Tax Matters Agreement gain. We have included reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP at the end of this release.



We define Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as net income, adjusted for the following items: provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization; interest expense, net; stock-based compensation expense, pension settlement loss, restructuring and impairment expenses; acquisition related costs; and Tax Matters Agreement gain. We have included reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP at the end of this release. A reconciliation of the forecasted range for Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter and full year of 2023 is not included in this release due to the number of variables in the projected range and because we are currently unable to quantify accurately certain amounts that would be required to be included in the GAAP measure or the individual adjustments for such reconciliation. In addition, we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

Table 1: SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)



Q1 2023 (in millions) Products and Solutions

ADI Global Distribution

Corporate

Total Company Net revenue $ 658

$ 891

$ —

$ 1,549 Cost of goods sold 408

720

1

1,129 Gross profit (loss) 250

171

(1)

420 Research and development expenses 27

—

—

27 Selling, general and administrative expenses 98

97

49

244 Intangible asset amortization 6

2

1

9 Restructuring and impairment expenses 2

—

—

2 Income (loss) from operations $ 117

$ 72

$ (51)

$ 138



Q1 2022 (in millions) Products and Solutions

ADI Global Distribution

Corporate

Total Company Net revenue $ 619

$ 887

$ —

$ 1,506 Cost of goods sold 351

716

1

1,068 Gross profit (loss) 268

171

(1)

438 Research and development expenses 24

—

—

24 Selling, general and administrative expenses 87

90

59

236 Intangible asset amortization 4

1

1

6 Restructuring and impairment expenses —

—

—

— Income (loss) from operations $ 153

$ 80

$ (61)

$ 172



Q1 2023 % change compared with prior period

Products and Solutions

ADI Global Distribution

Corporate

Total Company Net revenue 6 %

0 %

N/A

3 % Cost of goods sold 16 %

1 %

0 %

6 % Gross profit (loss) (7) %

0 %

0 %

(4) % Research and development expenses 13 %

N/A

N/A

13 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 13 %

8 %

(17) %

3 % Intangible asset amortization 50 %

100 %

— %

50 % Restructuring and impairment expenses N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Income (loss) from operations (24) %

(10) %

(16) %

(20) %

Table 2: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended



(in millions, except per share data) April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 Net revenue $ 1,549

$ 1,506 Cost of goods sold 1,129

1,068 Gross profit 420

438 Research and development expenses 27

24 Selling, general and administrative expenses 244

236 Intangible asset amortization 9

6 Restructuring and impairment expenses 2

— Income from operations 138

172 Reimbursement Agreement expense (1) 41

41 Other income, net (2)

(1) Interest expense, net 18

11 Income before taxes 81

121 Provision for income taxes 24

34 Net income $ 57

$ 87







Earnings per share:





Basic $ 0.39

$ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.38

$ 0.58







Weighted average number of shares outstanding:





Basic 147

145 Diluted 149

149 (1) Represents the expense incurred pursuant to the Reimbursement Agreement, which has an annual cash payment cap of $140 million. The following table

summarizes information concerning the Reimbursement Agreement:





Three Months Ended (in millions) April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 Accrual for Reimbursement Agreement liabilities deemed probable and reasonably estimable $ 41

$ 41 Cash payments made to Honeywell (35)

(35) Accrual increase, non-cash component in period $ 6

$ 6







Refer to Note 16. Commitments and Contingencies in our Form 10Q for the period ended April 1, 2023 for further discussion.



Table 3: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in millions) April 1, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 292

$ 326 Accounts receivable, net 985

1,002 Inventories, net 1,008

975 Other current assets 210

199 Total current assets 2,495

2,502







Property, plant and equipment, net 379

366 Goodwill 2,736

2,724 Intangible assets, net 471

475 Other assets 318

320 Total assets $ 6,399

$ 6,387







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 894

$ 894 Current portion of long-term debt 12

12 Accrued liabilities 563

640 Total current liabilities 1,469

1,546







Long-term debt 1,402

1,404 Obligations payable under Indemnification Agreements 584

580 Other liabilities 340

328 Total liabilities 3,795

3,858







Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.001 par value: 700 shares authorized, 150 and 147 shares

issued and outstanding at April 1, 2023 and 148 and 146 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2022, respectively —

— Additional paid-in capital 2,191

2,176 Retained earnings 657

600 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (200)

(212) Treasury stock at cost (44)

(35) Total stockholders' equity 2,604

2,529 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,399

$ 6,387

Table 4: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended (in millions) April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:





Net income $ 57

$ 87 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 24

20 Stock-based compensation expense 12

11 Other, net 2

2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquired companies:





Accounts receivable, net 23

(61) Inventories, net (27)

(66) Other current assets (8)

(12) Accounts payable (12)

17 Accrued liabilities (86)

(66) Other, net 11

9 Net cash used in operating activities (4)

(59) Cash Flows From Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (20)

(19) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (6)

(633) Other investing activities, net —

(13) Net cash used in investing activities (26)

(665) Cash Flows From Financing Activities:





Proceeds from issuance of A&R Term B Facility —

200 Repayments of long-term debt (3)

(3) Payment of debt facility issuance and modification costs —

(4) Other financing activities, net (6)

(4) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (9)

189 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6

— Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (33)

(535) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 329

779 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 296

$ 244







Supplemental Cash Flow Information:





Interest paid $ 27

$ 14 Taxes paid, net of refunds $ 19

$ 12 Capital expenditures in accounts payable $ 15

$ 13

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND NET INCOME COMPARISON (Unaudited) RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.





Three Months Ended

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 GAAP Net income per diluted common share $ 0.38

$ 0.58 Restructuring and impairment expenses 0.01

— Acquisition related costs —

0.07 Pension settlement loss 0.02

— Tax Matters Agreement gain (0.01)

— Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments (1) (0.01)

(0.02) Non-GAAP Adjusted net income applicable to common shares $ 0.39

$ 0.63









Three Months Ended (in millions) April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 GAAP Net income applicable to common shares $ 57

$ 87 Restructuring and impairment expenses 2

— Acquisition related costs —

10 Pension settlement loss 3

— Tax Matters Agreement gain (2)

— Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments (1) (1)

(3) Non-GAAP Adjusted net income applicable to common shares $ 59

$ 94



(1) The Company calculated the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments by applying a flat statutory tax rate of 25% for the three months ended April 1, 2023 and April 2, 2022.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited) RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Three Months Ended (in millions) April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 Net revenue $ 1,549

$ 1,506







GAAP Net income applicable to common shares $ 57

$ 87 Provision for income taxes 24

34 GAAP Income before taxes 81

121 Depreciation and amortization 24

20 Interest Expense, net 18

11 Stock-based compensation expense 12

11 Pension settlement loss 3

— Restructuring and impairment expenses 2

— Acquisition related costs —

10 Tax Matters Agreement gain (2)

— Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 138

$ 173 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue 8.9 %

11.5 %

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited) PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS SEGMENT



Three Months Ended (in millions) April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 Net revenue $ 658

$ 619







GAAP Income from operations $ 117

$ 153 Stock-based compensation expense 4

4 Restructuring and impairment expenses 2

— Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations $ 123

$ 157







Depreciation and amortization 17

15 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 140

$ 172 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue 21.3 %

27.8 %

ADI GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT



Three Months Ended (in millions) April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 Net revenue $ 891

$ 887







GAAP Income from operations $ 72

$ 80 Stock-based compensation expense 2

2 Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations $ 74

$ 82







Depreciation and amortization 4

3 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 78

$ 85 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue 8.8 %

9.6 %

