Newly Released WSP Book Unlocks Key Climate Strategies for Organizations

'Future Ready: Your Organization's Guide to Rethinking Climate, Resilience and Sustainability' illuminates how climate change is reshaping the way we plan, design and build more sustainable communities.

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, has advanced its commitment to help organizations become Future Ready® with the release of an essential book that explores how organizations can rethink their climate mitigation and resilience practices for greater impact.

"Future Ready: Your Organization’s Guide to Rethinking Climate, Resilience and Sustainability" by Alastair MacGregor and Tom Lewis (CNW Group/wsp usa) (PRNewswire)

Titled "Future Ready: Your Organization's Guide to Rethinking Climate, Resilience and Sustainability," the book serves as a guide for business, government and other infrastructure organization leaders to set and implement sustainability and resilience strategies in complex project and operating environments, in addition to other environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

The book, published by Wiley, is co-authored by Alastair MacGregor, executive business line leader for Property and Buildings at WSP; and Tom Lewis, a climate, resilience and sustainability consultant. The book offers bold perspectives from a team of WSP practice leaders and subject matter experts with deep expertise in risk assessment, planning, engineering, finance, project and program implementation, and advisory consulting.

In "Future Ready," the authors share practical examples and case studies that draw on hundreds of completed WSP projects across a full range of client organizations, markets, sectors and scales. Their insights show readers how to proactively engage with stakeholders and successfully plan, implement and measure the impacts of their initiatives, while also effectively communicating their results.

"Every day, we help clients align their sustainability goals with core business and organizational goals, and we know how essential it is to go beyond the 'why' to provide practical guidance on how leaders can confront increasingly complex challenges in this space," MacGregor said. "Grounded in our proven Future Ready® process, this book equips readers with practical strategies that can reduce risk, make the most of existing resources, and drive return on investment."

The book explores ways that leaders and project managers can confront four megatrends: climate change, shifting societal trends and a growing focus on equity, increasing pressure on natural resources and ecosystems, and rapidly developments in technology. Using WSP projects as examples of successful approaches to these megatrends, MacGregor and Lewis identify effective ways readers can take action.

The first part of the book is a tour of a dynamic and changing world, looking at how climate impacts are driving innovation, sustainability and equity in buildings, transportation, infrastructure, resources, cities and organizations. The second part of the book is a roadmap for organizations to start or accelerate their journey to a more sustainable and resilient future via target setting, tools and technologies, risk assessment and reporting, nature-based solutions and climate finance, among others.

The foreword to the book was written by Spiro N. Pollalis, Harvard Design School professor and director of the Zofnass Program for the Sustainability of Infrastructure; and Anthony Kane, president and CEO of the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure.

The book centers on helping readers identify and deliver the "right" project in the "right" way for the greatest possible impact across multiple measures of success. Since financing those projects can be a critical challenge, the afterward written by Stacy Swann, WSP executive vice president for climate finance, ESG and sustainable investment, takes a forward-looking view into the challenges and opportunities in climate finance, drawing on her 25 years of experience in the field.

"Future Ready: Your Organization's Guide to Rethinking Climate, Resilience and Sustainability" is now available for purchase at Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com and other online retailers.

