Innovaccer Adds eCQM Capability to Its Quality Management Solution to Help ACOs Benefit from CMS Electronic Reporting in Advance of Deadlines

Support for eCQM automates mandated reporting across multiple EHRs and TINs, helping providers minimize time and cost associated with reported measures soon required on 70% of patient populations

SAN FRANCISCO and BALTIMORE, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NAACOS Spring Conference Booth U — Today at the NAACOS Spring Conference, Innovaccer Inc. announced support for eCQM reporting in its Quality Management solution . This new capability will help Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) ACOs accelerate compliance with the CMS's Quality Reporting mandate to migrate from manual chart to 100% electronic reporting, while also expanding quality reporting from small samples to 70% of the entire patient population.1

Under the new rules, the existing manual Web Interface for MSSP quality reporting will be retired in 2025. CMS will require quality reporting exclusively using electronic clinical quality measures (eCQM). Moreover, instead of receiving a small 248-patient sample from CMS to report on, ACOs will be required to report on 70% of patients that meet the measure criteria. These specifications also dictate that ACOs must report on all patients that meet the measure criteria regardless of the payer type or patient inclusion in the ACO program.

In addition, the CMS is increasing eCQM reporting from four eCQMs (one mandatory and three self-selected) to six eCQMs (three mandatory and three self-selected) beginning with the CY 2024 reporting period for FY 2026 payment determination. These significant changes are a burden on ACOs who have to implement broad operational changes to achieve compliance.

The good news: ACOs can quickly and easily sidestep the cost and complexity of these substantial regulatory requirements by using Innovavcer's enhanced quality management solution with added eCQM capabilities to achieve compliance well in advance of the 2025 deadline.

Using Innovaccer's Quality Management eCQM capabilities, ACOs can quickly gain the cost- and time-saving benefits of reducing or eliminating administrative and analyst overhead associated with manually collecting, collating, and reporting quality data using the aging and soon-to-be deprecated manual Web interface.

Innovaccer's Quality Management solution makes short work of integrating patient data across dozens of disparate EHRs, hundreds (even thousands) of provider TINs, other HIT systems, and 100% of covered lives. The result: A longitudinal patient record that drives reporting across all three mandated eCQM/CQM MIPS measures, along with a new measure set included in the Alternative Payment Model (APM) Performance Pathway (APP).

CMS finalized these changes to MSSP quality assessments to improve the alignment of quality measures with the Quality Payment Program (QPP) Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS). And Innovaccer's new eCQM capabilities make these changes a reality for ACOs. With Innovaccer's Quality Management eCQM reporting, MSSP ACOs can:

Ingest, validate, ensure completeness, normalize, and deduplicate QRDA, non-EHR, and other claims data to triangulate quality evidence.

Aggregate data from all relevant EHR and non-EHR clinical and claims data sources to automatically collect and add evidence for a measure.

Ingest data across all payers.

Identify gaps from data not captured in the EHR.

eCQM measure analytics to calculate measures for 100% of the population, and report on 70% of the eligible population through the APM performance pathway for the three eCQM MSSP measures required initially. More measures will be required and added as the program expands over time.

Submit reporting through the EHR or Innovaccer's QCDR, or through Innovaccer's Qualified Registry (QR) partner.

Track reporting status, identify and act on lagging measures.

Export collected data into multiple formats for use across internal analytic and reporting tools.

Make quality data actionable by integrating it into workflows that give clinicians real-time insights at the point of care, driving appropriate decisions that can close care gaps and enhance outcomes to help improve quality scores.

"This is a sea change for reporting quality measures," says Dr.Brian Silverstein, chief population health officer at Innovaccer. "Long-standing barriers to data extraction and standardization will play an important role in adhering to the new regulations. To comply, ACOs need a tool that can tailor reliable data extracts across unlimited EHRs and other sources of quality data, normalize and transform the data to adhere to CMS's eCQM reporting requirements, and then seamlessly transfer the data to the CMS without human intervention. While this seems like a daunting task, our Quality Measures eCQM reporting will actually make the process almost as easy as pushing a button. The administrative time and cost savings can be enormous compared to the small-scale, manual processes most ACOs use today."

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is the data platform that accelerates innovation. The Innovaccer platform unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes. Innovaccer's EHR-agnostic solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1 billion in cumulative cost savings. The Innovaccer platform is the #1 rated Best-in-KLAS data and analytics platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

1 While the CMS requires analysis of 100% of the patient population, ACOs are required to report on 70%.

