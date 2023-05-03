Ezee Fiber Appoints Matt Marino as Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Ezee Fiber today announces that its Board of Directors has appointed Matt Marino as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Marino assumes the role of CEO from Scott Widham, who has been named Non-Executive Chairman.

"I am tremendously excited about the future of our company under Matt's leadership," said Andrew Crouch, Chairman of the Board, Ezee Fiber. "His experience and growth-oriented mindset will be incredibly valuable as we expand our multi-gig, 100 percent fiber-optic network throughout Houston and beyond. Matt also understands the importance of being a local, Texas-based company where our customers, communities and employees always come first. With Matt at the helm, Ezee Fiber will move into its next phase of growth and closer to achieving its mission of bringing affordable, reliable and lightning-fast internet service across Texas."

An accomplished telecommunications industry veteran, Matt spent the past 15 years in senior operations, sales, marketing and finance roles at Altice USA, Charter Communications, Time Warner Cable, and Insight Communications. Prior to joining Ezee Fiber, Matt served as Altice USA's Executive Vice President of Consumer Services, where he led the company's residential business. This included oversight of the sales, marketing, brand, product, customer experience, and digital teams supporting Altice's Optimum and Suddenlink-branded broadband internet, TV, and home phone services, as well as the Optimum Mobile wireless service.

"I am honored to join Ezee Fiber as its CEO and committed to driving an exceptional customer experience delivered by our incredible Texas-based employees and through our cutting-edge fiber network," said Mr. Marino. "Ezee Fiber is building something truly special and I'm grateful to be a part of this fantastic team."

About Ezee Fiber

Founded in 2021, Ezee Fiber is a rapidly growing Houston-based fiber telecommunications company that provides affordable and reliable multi-gig internet service to residential, business and government customers through its 100 percent fiber-optic network. Ezee Fiber is built upon a foundation of exceptional customer service, lightning-fast internet speeds, and straightforward, transparent pricing. The company operates a carrier-grade network throughout Texas, where its customers are supported by local teams that live and work in the communities they serve. Please visit ezeefiber.com for more information.

