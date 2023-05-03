EMBR LABS SECURES $35 MILLION TO FUND MARKET EXPANSION

BOSTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embr Labs, Inc , makers of Embr Wave®, the leading wearable to treat the symptoms of menopause, today announced that it has raised $35 million via intellectual property (IP)-based debt financing. Led by GT Investment Partners (" Ghost Tree Partners ") in collaboration with Aon plc ( NYSE: AON ), the financing will fuel Embr's consumer growth strategy via retail and geographic expansion, improving even more lives with the power of temperature.

The Embr Wave® wristband, using Embr's patented technology, delivers precisely calibrated cooling or warming sensations at the touch of a button for instant, discrete control over hot flashes and related menopause symptoms. Clinical research has shown that using Embr Wave gives you immediate relief from hot flashes and improves sleep.

"Women today are seeking natural, non-hormonal alternatives to control their symptoms of menopause, and the Embr Wave is the solution they've been looking for," said Elizabeth Gazda, CEO of Embr Labs. "Through our partnership with Ghost Tree, Embr Labs is able to accelerate the fulfillment of our mission to provide this ground-breaking technology to women everywhere."

The influx of new capital will support Embr's rapid growth and continued expansion into new retail channels and markets. Embr Labs has secured partnerships with some of the most recognized distribution and retail organizations, with Embr Wave now available at most major retailers across the US and United Kingdom. Embr Wave is most recently available via Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart, FSA Store and HSA Store, BestBuy, Target, with plans to launch in multiple new retailers in the US and UK by year end.

"We recognized Embr's market leadership and the company's rapid growth potential," said David Byrne, Managing Director, Ghost Tree Partners. "We are pleased to support the company as the investment community has yet to recognize the massive unmet need the menopause segment presents. We're excited to provide the capital to support the company's retail growth and geographical expansion."

"Innovation drives growth, and intellectual property can be the valuable asset created from that innovation," said Lewis Lee, CEO, IP Solutions at Aon, a global professional services firm that facilitated the transaction through valuation and broking services. "We are excited to support innovative companies with intellectual property portfolios like Embr Labs to help them unlock the potential value of those IP assets and pursue growth independent of equity market volatility."

About Embr Labs, Inc.

Embr Labs is the leading healthtech company addressing the symptoms of menopause by pioneering the use of temperature as a new pathway to the brain. Embr Wave is now distributed through major US retailers, as well as Boots.com in the UK. The company's patented technology has been clinically validated and delivers a brand new category of safe and natural solutions to manage hot flashes, sleep issues, stress, and thermal discomfort. The company was founded by MIT-trained engineers and is backed by investors including Bose Ventures, DigiTx Partners, Safar Partners, Esplanade Ventures, and Intel Capital. Embr Labs has won numerous awards for the Embr Wave, including the AARP Innovation in Aging Award, Time Magazine's Best Inventions, the iF Design Award and was named to CB Insights' Digital Health 150 .

About Ghost Tree Partners

Headquartered in Irvine, CA, Ghost Tree Partners is an alternative asset manager focused on providing private credit financing solutions to small and middle-market borrowers in the US, Europe and Asia. Founded in 2021, the firm is led by Mark Fox, Scott Warner, Jeff Willardson and David Byrne, who combine for over 85 years of investment experience with Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Credit, Fidelity and PAAMCO Prisma (KKR affiliate). The team has invested billions of dollars on behalf of the world's most sophisticated investors throughout their careers. Ghost Tree's private credit financing solutions include corporate cash flow loans, specialty finance, asset backed lending and real estate bridge loans.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

