Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter Results

- Revenue increased 20 percent powered by 9 percent same-store sales growth and 7 percent net store growth
- Reaffirms fiscal 2023 guidance, reflecting continued market shares gains and resilient needs-based category
CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) ("Driven Brands" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2023.
For the first quarter, Driven Brands delivered revenue of $562.5 million, up 20 percent versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $1.5 billion, up 19 percent versus the prior year driven by 9 percent same-store sales growth and 7 percent net store growth.
Net Income decreased 14 percent versus the prior year to $29.7 million or $0.17 per diluted share. Adjusted Net Income1 decreased 11 percent to $42.3 million or $0.25 per diluted share1, while Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 8 percent to $127.8 million.
"Our team delivered another quarter of strong results and market share growth powered by our differentiated customer value proposition in a needs-based service category. Our proven playbook, track record of execution and pipeline for new store development provide strong line of sight into future growth. We are leveraging our scale and network benefits across our diversified platform to capitalize on the continued momentum in our business," said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to be well positioned to deliver sustainable, profitable long-term growth providing more services to more customers."
First Quarter 2023 Highlights
Comparisons are first quarter of 2023 ended April 1, 2023 versus first quarter of 2022 ended March 26, 2022 unless otherwise noted
- Revenue increased 20 percent to $562.5 million, driven by same-store sales and net store growth.
- Consolidated same-store sales increased 9 percent.
- The Company added 59 net new stores during the quarter.
- Net Income decreased 14 percent to $29.7 million or $0.17 per diluted share.
- Adjusted Net Income1 decreased 11 percent to $42.3 million or $0.25 per diluted share1.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 8 percent to $127.8 million.
First Quarter 2023 Key Performance Indicators by Segment
System-wide Sales
Store Count
Same-Store
Revenue
(in millions)
Segment Adjusted
(in millions)
Maintenance
$ 441.9
1,666
12.6 %
$ 227.7
$ 73.0
Car Wash
155.0
1,116
(11.3 %)
157.0
44.3
Paint, Collision & Glass
816.0
1,877
14.1 %
120.8
35.7
Platform Services
90.0
205
(5.0 %)
52.0
17.0
Corporate / Other
N/A
N/A
N/A
5.0
Total
$ 1,502.9
4,864
9.0 %
$ 562.5
*Car Wash same-store sales declined 11.3% in the first quarter. Foreign exchange rate movement had a 230 basis point negative impact. The impact of foreign exchange rate movement on the remaining segments was not significant.
Capital and Liquidity
The Company ended the first quarter with total liquidity of $466.3 million, consisting of $190.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $275.5 million of undrawn capacity on its variable funding securitization senior notes and revolving credit facility. This does not include the additional $135 million Series 2022 Class A-1 Notes that expand its variable funding note borrowing capacity when the Company elects to exercise it, assuming certain conditions continue to be met.
Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance
The Company reiterates its expectations for fiscal year 2023 reflecting continued market shares gains driven by both robust same-store sales and net store growth:
- Revenue of approximately $2.35 billion.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of approximately $590 million.
- Adjusted Earnings Per Share1 of approximately $1.21.
The Company has not included future M&A in its guidance for fiscal year 2023.
___________
1
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein.
Conference Call
Driven Brands will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 results today, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 8:30am ET. The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed by visiting Driven Brands' Investor Relations website at investors.drivenbrands.com. A replay of the call will be available until August 1, 2023.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,800 locations across 14 countries, and services over 70 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.1 billion in annual revenue from more than $5.8 billion in system-wide sales.
Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. In particular, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: (i) our strategy, outlook and growth prospects; (ii) our operational and financial targets and dividend policy; (iii) general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets; and (iv) the competitive environment in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead represent our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at www.sec.gov. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
Three months ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
April 1, 2023
March 26, 2022
Revenue:
Franchise royalties and fees
$ 43,515
$ 37,888
Company-operated store sales
376,066
292,391
Independently-operated store sales
52,532
63,089
Advertising contributions
21,677
19,698
Supply and other revenue
68,677
55,257
Total revenue
562,467
468,323
Operating expenses:
Company-operated store expenses
243,409
177,867
Independently-operated store expenses
29,364
33,299
Advertising expenses
21,677
19,698
Supply and other expenses
37,266
32,774
Selling, general and administrative expenses
112,328
92,220
Acquisition costs
1,847
4,318
Store opening costs
1,025
506
Depreciation and amortization
38,198
33,023
Asset impairment charges and lease terminations
167
898
Total operating expenses
485,281
394,603
Operating income
77,186
73,720
Other expenses, net:
Interest expense, net
38,141
25,353
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, net
(1,675)
971
Total other expenses, net
36,466
26,324
Net income before taxes
40,720
47,396
Income tax expense
10,971
12,968
Net income
29,749
34,428
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
$ —
$ (15)
Net income attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc.
$ 29,749
$ 34,443
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 0.18
$ 0.21
Diluted
$ 0.17
$ 0.20
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
162,784
162,762
Diluted
166,874
166,748
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
April 1, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 190,841
$ 227,110
Restricted cash
792
792
Accounts and notes receivable, net
216,621
179,888
Inventory
77,848
72,040
Prepaid and other assets
54,149
40,084
Income tax receivable
12,715
15,075
Advertising fund assets, restricted
48,618
36,421
Total current assets
601,584
571,410
Other assets
22,773
30,561
Property and equipment, net
1,710,057
1,545,738
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,312,568
1,299,189
Deferred commissions
6,691
7,121
Intangibles, net
761,597
765,903
Goodwill
2,287,960
2,277,065
Deferred tax assets
2,925
2,911
Total assets
$ 6,706,155
$ 6,499,898
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 88,862
$ 60,606
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
300,813
317,318
Income tax payable
2,617
4,454
Current portion of long-term debt
33,263
32,986
Income tax receivable liability
53,554
53,328
Advertising fund liabilities
47,572
36,726
Total current liabilities
526,681
505,418
Long-term debt
2,816,493
2,705,281
Deferred tax liabilities
282,709
276,749
Operating lease liabilities
1,202,359
1,177,501
Income tax receivable liability
117,915
117,915
Deferred revenue
29,506
30,046
Long-term accrued expenses and other liabilities
31,450
33,419
Total liabilities
5,007,113
4,846,329
Preferred Stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 900,000,000 shares authorized: and 167,560,449 and
1,675
1,674
Additional paid-in capital
1,633,460
1,628,904
Retained earnings
114,544
84,795
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(51,267)
(62,435)
Total shareholders' equity attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc.
1,698,412
1,652,938
Non-controlling interests
630
631
Total shareholders' equity
1,699,042
1,653,569
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 6,706,155
$ 6,499,898
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
April 1, 2023
March 26, 2022
Net income
$ 29,749
$ 34,428
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
38,198
33,023
Equity-based compensation expense
2,564
2,618
Loss on foreign denominated transactions
161
970
(Gain) loss on foreign currency derivatives
(1,836)
2,702
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses, fixed assets, and sale-leaseback transactions
1,671
(618)
Amortization of interest rate hedge
(519)
—
Bad debt expense
82
372
Asset impairment costs
167
898
Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discounts
1,850
2,224
Benefit for deferred income taxes
4,650
132
Other, net
4,043
5,231
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts and notes receivable, net
(44,084)
(21,123)
Inventory
(5,473)
(1,787)
Prepaid and other assets
(13,867)
6,133
Advertising fund assets and liabilities, restricted
906
(1,204)
Other Assets
(7,382)
(5,736)
Deferred commissions
455
(39)
Deferred revenue
161
455
Accounts payable
25,597
509
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(960)
(61,624)
Income tax receivable
659
11,476
Cash provided by operating activities
36,792
9,040
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(169,155)
(68,967)
Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(29,307)
(224,526)
Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions
16,772
37,781
Proceeds from sale or disposal of businesses and fixed assets
—
2,380
Cash used in investing activities
(181,690)
(253,332)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of long-term debt
(7,002)
(4,820)
Proceeds from revolving lines of credit and short-term debt
195,000
—
Repayments of revolving lines of credit and short-term debt
(80,000)
—
Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liability
(854)
(879)
Stock option exercises
1,380
—
Other, net
(32)
(20)
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
108,492
(5,719)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
2,392
(592)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund
(34,014)
(250,603)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
227,110
523,414
Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period
32,871
38,586
Restricted cash, beginning of period
792
792
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets,
260,773
562,792
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
190,841
270,681
Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period
35,126
40,716
Restricted cash, end of period
792
792
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets,
$ 226,759
$ 312,189
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Guidance
Driven Brands includes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS in the Company's Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and have not been reconciled to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide outlook for the comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein and in our filings with the SEC.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share
Adjusted net income attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. ("Adjusted Net Income") and Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders ("Adjusted Earnings Per Share") are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules because they exclude certain amounts included in the net income attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are meaningful measures to share with investors because they facilitate comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share afford investors a view of what management considers to be Driven Brands' core earnings performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such earnings performance with that of the prior period.
The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share for the first quarter ended April 1, 2023 compared to the first quarter ended March 26, 2022.
Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)
Three months ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
April 1, 2023
March 26, 2022
Net income
$ 29,749
$ 34,428
Acquisition related costs(a)
1,847
4,318
Non-core items and project costs, net(b)
1,824
866
Straight-line rent adjustment(c)
4,365
4,093
Equity-based compensation expense(d)
2,564
2,618
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net(e)
(1,675)
971
Asset sale leaseback loss (gain), impairment and closed store expenses(f)
1,844
(124)
Amortization related to acquired intangible assets(g)
6,036
5,142
Provision for uncertain tax positions(h)
—
76
Adjusted net income before tax impact of adjustments
46,554
52,388
Tax impact of adjustments(i)
(4,213)
(4,612)
Adjusted net income
42,341
47,776
Net income loss attributable to non-controlling interest
—
(15)
Adjusted Net Income attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc.
$ 42,341
$ 47,791
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
Basic1
$ 0.25
$ 0.29
Diluted1
$ 0.25
$ 0.28
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
162,784
162,762
Diluted
166,874
166,748
(1)
Adjusted Earnings Per Share is calculated under the two-class method. Under the two-class method, adjusted earnings per share is
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") rules because it excludes certain amounts included in net income calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors because it facilitates comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA affords investors a view of what management considers to be Driven Brand's core operating performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such operating performance as compared with that of the prior period.
Please see the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023 for additional information on Adjusted EBITDA. The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter ended April 1, 2023 compared to the first quarter ended March 26, 2022.
Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Three months ended
(in thousands)
April 1, 2023
March 26, 2022
Net income
$ 29,749
$ 34,428
Income tax expense
10,971
12,968
Interest expense, net
38,141
25,353
Depreciation and amortization
38,198
33,023
EBITDA
117,059
105,772
Acquisition related costs(a)
1,847
4,318
Non-core items and project costs, net(b)
1,824
866
Straight-line rent adjustment(c)
4,365
4,093
Equity-based compensation expense(d)
2,564
2,618
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net(e)
(1,675)
971
Asset impairment and closed store expenses(f)
1,844
(124)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 127,828
$ 118,514
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Footnotes
(a)
Consists of acquisition costs as reflected within the unaudited consolidated statements of operations, including legal, consulting and other fees, and expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions completed during the applicable period, as well as inventory rationalization expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future and, under U.S. GAAP, such costs relating to acquisitions are expensed as incurred and not capitalized.
(b)
Consists of discrete items and project costs, including third party consulting and professional fees associated with strategic transformation initiatives.
(c)
Consists of the non-cash portion of rent expense, which reflects the extent to which our straight-line rent expense recognized under U.S. GAAP exceeds or is less than our cash rent payments.
(d)
Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense.
(e)
Represents foreign currency transaction (gains)/losses, net that primarily related to the remeasurement of our intercompany loans, which are partially offset by unrealized (gains)/ losses on remeasurement of cross currency swaps and forward contracts.
(f)
Relates to (gain)/loss, net on sale leasebacks, impairment of certain fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets related to closed locations, lease exit costs and other costs associated with stores that were closed prior to the respective lease termination dates.
(g)
Consists of amortization related to acquired intangible assets as reflected within depreciation and amortization in the consolidated statements of operations.
(h)
Represents uncertain tax positions recorded for tax positions, inclusive of interest and penalties.
(i)
Represents the tax impact of adjustments associated with the reconciling items between net income and Adjusted Net Income, excluding the provision for uncertain tax positions. To determine the tax impact of the deductible reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 9% to 36% depending upon the tax attributes of each adjustment and the applicable jurisdiction.
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
Three months ended
(in thousands)
April 1, 2023
March 26,
Segment Adjusted EBITDA:
Maintenance
$ 72,986
$ 52,485
Car Wash
44,309
55,720
Paint, Collision & Glass
35,712
28,930
Platform Services
17,030
14,165
Corporate and other
(41,184)
(32,280)
Store opening costs
(1,025)
(506)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 127,828
$ 118,514
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (UNAUDITED)
Three months ended April 1, 2023
(in thousands)
Maintenance
Car Wash
Paint,
Collision &
Glass
Platform
Services
Total
System-wide Sales
Franchise stores
$ 246,683
$ —
738,563
$ 89,103
$ 1,074,349
Company-operated stores
195,260
102,446
77,479
881
376,066
Independently operated Stores
—
52,532
—
—
52,532
Total System-wide Sales
$ 441,943
$ 154,978
$ 816,042
$ 89,984
$ 1,502,947
Store Count (in whole numbers)
Franchise stores
1,067
—
1,642
204
2,913
Company-operated stores
599
400
235
1
1,235
Independently operated Stores
—
716
—
—
716
Total Store Count
1,666
1,116
1,877
205
4,864
Three months ended March 26, 2022
(in thousands)
Maintenance
Car Wash
Paint,
Collision &
Glass
Platform
Services
Total
System-wide Sales
Franchise stores
$ 200,284
$ —
$ 618,969
$ 89,643
$ 908,896
Company-operated stores
156,828
94,495
39,916
1,152
292,391
Independently operated Stores
—
63,089
—
—
63,089
Total System-wide Sales
$ 357,112
$ 157,584
$ 658,885
$ 90,795
$ 1,264,376
Store Count (in whole numbers)
Franchise stores
982
—
1,611
201
2,794
Company-operated stores
549
341
119
1
1,010
Independently operated Stores
—
722
—
—
722
Total Store Count
1,531
1,063
1,730
202
4,526
