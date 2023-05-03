The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center

The University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center joins Caris' extensive network of leading cancer institutions committed to improving patient outcomes through precision medicine

IRVING, Texas, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, announced today that the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center (UMGCCC) has joined the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA). The POA is a growing network of leading cancer centers across the globe that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. POA members work together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

The University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center is one of the top cancer treatment and research centers in the country. In 2016, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) elevated UMGCCC to its highest designation as a comprehensive cancer center, a designation that was renewed in 2021, making it one of only 53 NCI-designated comprehensive cancers in the nation. Located in Baltimore, Maryland, UMGCCC offers innovative approaches to diagnosing and treating all types of cancer, conducts cutting-edge research to bring the latest advances in cancer treatment directly to patients in Maryland and beyond, and provides cancer screening and patient education services. The cancer center is nationally recognized for its excellence in patient care and multidisciplinary translational research.

"We are excited to join the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance and are looking forward to working with leading cancer centers in the country to enhance our precision medicine efforts in the state of Maryland," said Ranee Mehra, M.D., Professor of Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Director of Head and Neck Medical Oncology at UMGCCC. "With a better understanding of the unique genetic or molecular makeup of various cancers, we will be able to develop effective personalized treatments for our patients."

"We're very happy to welcome the University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center to the growing Precision Oncology Alliance network," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "The UMGCCC's mission to improve outcomes of all patients with cancer is the essence of what the POA is destined to do through precision oncology and big data research projects."

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes 83 cancer centers and academic institutions. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through Caris molecular profiling, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker-directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, POA member institutions have access to the most comprehensive clinico-genomic database in the industry, which includes matched molecular and clinical outcomes data from more than 390,000 patients, covering over 1 million data points per patient.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. The company's latest advancement, Caris Assure™, is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributors provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

