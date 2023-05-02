Reverie Social Brings Something New to the Table: Luxury Party & Event Rental Linens Shipping Nationwide

BOSTON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at PEAK Event Services, the northeast's leading event logistic and equipment supplier, announces the launch of their newest endeavor Reverie Social, a luxury table linen and tabletop accessory brand available to rent nationwide. Reverie Social aims to elevate the art of entertaining by offering a wide selection of bespoke collections including table linens, napkins and runners in luxury fabrics - from embroideries, rich velvets, metallics, prints and more. The brand's launch will bring a fresh perspective to entertaining, offering clients nationwide access to its unique collection of linen rentals.

Reverie Social is a luxury tabletop linen & décor rental brand now shipping nationwide. (PRNewswire)

Reverie Social brings clients nationwide access to its unique collection of linen rentals.

"Our team truly understands what it takes to put together an event, from ideation to execution, and we are excited to help planners, designers, venues, caterers and trendsetters across the country bring their visions to life." said Alicia Lessing, PEAK's Sr. Director of Special Projects who was the project lead on Reverie Social.

Reverie Social takes great pride in sourcing its linens from a diverse range of purveyors, both nationally and internationally, and becoming a market leader for fine table linens. The brand's rigorous testing process ensures each piece of linen is of the highest quality, and most of Reverie Social's linen lines are manufactured in-house by a team of talented sewing artisans. The brand's dedication to quality and craftsmanship is matched by its desire to be innovative and break into the event marketplace in a whimsical and captivating way.

"We're dedicated to upholding the same standards of excellence and innovation that has made PEAK Event Services a household name, and we're proud to have the opportunity to bring our own unique perspective and ideas to the table," said Jennifer Gullins, CEO. "It's been an exciting journey from concept to creation, and I'm proud to see the hard work and dedication of our team come to fruition. Currently Reverie Social offers in-person consultation in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts and we are looking forward to expanding our showrooms to additional markets in the coming months."

While Reverie Social is part of the PEAK Event Services family of brands, Reverie Social operates as its own independent entity, offering clients a unique and personalized experience. By offering nationwide shipping, Reverie Social ensures that clients across the country can enjoy its luxurious linens, no matter their location.

About Reverie Social: Reverie Social is a boutique luxury linen and decor company founded in 2023. With nationwide shipping, the brand offers a unique collection of linens for special events and occasions. Reverie Social is dedicated to crafting one-of-a-kind designs that elevate the art of entertaining, supported by exceptional customer service and designers. Most of the company's linen lines are manufactured in-house by a team of talented sewing artisans, and the brand sources its linens from a diverse range of textile artisans both nationally and internationally. Reverie Social's mission is to offer its clients a personalized and unforgettable experience, and to service the most exclusive events with the utmost attention to detail.

Looking for tabletop linen rentals for your next event? Look no further, Reverie Social offers a variety of linen styles from luxe embroideries, to lace and velvet, to chic metallics and more. (PRNewswire)

Reverie Social is a boutique luxury linen and decor company founded in 2023. With nationwide shipping, the brand offers a unique collection of linens for special events and occasions. Reverie Social is dedicated to crafting one-of-a-kind designs that elevate the art of entertaining, supported by exceptional customer service and designers. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reverie Social