NUESTRA.TV LAUNCHES BILINGUAL ORIGINAL SERIES "BUEN PROVECHO BY LATINA APPROVED"

MIAMI, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Latina entrepreneurs, influencers, and best friends Tania Torres and Liliana Becerra take viewers through a tour of the best Latin-centric eateries in "Buen Provecho by Latina Approved," a new original reality road trip series now streaming on Nuestra.TV.

"Buen Provecho by Latina Approved" follows Torres and Becerra through their culinary adventures as they get a taste of what makes these food destinations authentic and unique. Each episode also highlights inspirational stories of Latino restaurant owners as they work to achieve their dreams and contribute to the Hispanic culture through their distinctive menu offerings. If these foodie hotspots meet their expectations, they get stamped Latina Approved.

Tania Torres is a Salvadoran American from L.A., California, whose passion is to educate, elevate and empower women. She holds an MBA degree and enjoys sharing her Latina lifestyle and knowledge throughout her social content and podcast, All Things Latina.

"Being able to co-produce and co-host this show with my mejor amiga (best friend) is a dream come true! Not to mention the opportunity to spotlight stories of our fearless Latino/a/e/x entrepreneurs. Can't wait for viewers to join us and say Buen Provecho!" said Torres.

Liliana Becerra is a Mexican American from L.A., CA, and multimedia professional with over 10 years of experience. Lily recognizes her parents' courage and admires the stories of all immigrants; and through the new series, she hopes to be a positive voice for the Latino community. When she's not working on Latina Approved you can find her performing stand-up at a local comedy club!

"Working on 'Buen Provecho by Latina Approved' with Tania has been a once in a lifetime experience. It has been a tremendous honor to hear the stories of these Latino/a/e/x entrepreneurs whose businesses are filled with culture, passion, y mucho sazón (flavor)," expressed Becerra.

"This culturally relevant series created exclusively for Nuestra.TV is a perfect fit for our platform and is specifically designed to embrace the TOTAL Hispanic market, across generations, ages, and language preferences," said Alberto Pardo, President, and CEO, Nuestra.TV.

