HED Appoints Former CEO J. Peter Devereaux to New Founding Principal Role

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HED, a leading national architecture and engineering firm, has appointed J. Peter Devereaux, FAIA, LEED AP to the newly created role of Founding Principal. Devereaux served as HED's CEO from 2015 to March 2023 and transitioned to this new position in April 2023.

"Peter brings a wealth of knowledge after years of successfully leading HED, and we're thrilled that the firm retains access to his counsel in this new role," said Enrique Suarez, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, Co-CEO of HED. "Under Peter's leadership, HED has grown into a national powerhouse with offices across multiple regions and a robust portfolio of services. As Founding Principal, Peter will provide continuity as we continue to grow and make a positive impact on the clients and communities we serve."

When Devereaux took the helm as CEO in 2015, he created and successfully executed a plan to transform the century-old firm into a nationally recognized practice. He has led the company through five significant mergers that have doubled the firm's presence in California and expanded the firm's markets into New England and the south-central US, adding offices in Boston and Dallas. "These mergers have deepened the firm's specializations in education, healthcare, and life science facilities design," said Tania Van Herle, FAIA, LEED AP BD+C, Co-CEO of HED, "These mergers have grown our portfolio into new markets, notably mission critical, where HED now consistently ranks among the firms most active in the design of data center facilities across the country year over year."

While driving rapid growth, Devereaux provided stability for the HED team through challenging times, including economic downturns and the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also served as an influential thought leader in the architecture and design industry. As a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Large Firm Roundtable and Construction Industry Roundtable, Devereaux worked with fellow CEOs to identify and address industrywide challenges and advocate for the role of the architect as a provocateur of equity, health, and environmental stewardship in cities and communities.

"Tania and Enrique are doing an incredible job of leading HED through its next stage of evolution," Devereaux said. "After I considered retiring, we discussed the possibility of a new role in which I could continue to make contributions to the firm's growth and development. I jumped at the chance to serve as a resource on long-term strategic projects and relationship-driven initiatives. I am grateful for this opportunity to support the firm in a new capacity."

As Founding Principal, Devereaux works in tandem with HED's Co-CEOs to oversee M&A processes, support leadership recruiting efforts, assist with business development and contribute his expertise across the firm. The primary goal in this new role is to position the firm for continued success and further achieve its mission of creating a positive impact for its clients, community, and the world.

