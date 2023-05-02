Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Appoints New Urology Division Chief

Dr. Thomas Kolon Assumes Position to Lead CHOP's Division of Urology

PHILADELPHIA, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has named Thomas F. Kolon, MD, as Chief of the Division of Urology. Dr. Kolon has served as the Associate Chief of CHOP's Division of Urology since 2014 and is a Professor of Urology at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. He is an expert in the care of children with genital disorders and renal, bladder, and prostate cancer and has helped develop creative 3-D printing models for planning safe organ-sparing surgery. A talented and accomplished researcher and physician, Dr. Kolon holds the Howard M. Snyder III Endowed Chair in Pediatric Urology at CHOP.

Dr. Thomas Kolon (PRNewswire)

"I am delighted to announce the promotion of Dr. Kolon, a skilled surgeon and admired colleague," said N. Scott Adzick, MD, Surgeon-in-Chief at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the founder and director of the Richard D. Wood Jr. Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment. "As the director of the urology fellowship program, Dr. Kolon has demonstrated leadership in his commitment to educating our next generation of pediatric urologists to the highest standard, and the fellowship has attracted its highest-ranked applicant in the Match every year during his tenure. I am proud of his many accomplishments and look forward to celebrating continued successes for our urology patients under his leadership."

Dr. Kolon graduated from Villanova University, earned his medical degree from the Georgetown University School of Medicine, and completed his urologic training at the University of Connecticut. Following his pediatric urology fellowship at Texas Children's Hospital, he served as Director of Pediatric Urology at the Naval Medical Center-San Diego.

His vast expertise in pediatric urology oncology includes fertility preservation in oncology patients. He is urology director of the Differences in Sex Development Program at CHOP, a program through which he has garnered NIH R01 funding and has worked extensively in concert with colleagues in endocrinology, genetics, and psychology.

Since coming to CHOP 22 years ago, Dr. Kolon has served as secretary of the Executive Committee of the Medical Staff and chair of the Ethics Committee and sat on the board of CHOP's Practice Association. Dr. Kolon has given hundreds of lectures nationally and internationally and has written more than 125 peer-reviewed articles, over 50 textbook chapters, editorials, committee reports, and three books. He has received countless awards and honors and serves on the American Board of Urology Examination Committee. Dr. Kolon is currently the executive secretary for the Pediatric Urology Advisory Council to the American Board of Urology.

"Dr. Kolon is a worthy successor of the late Dr. Douglas A. Canning who held this position for 25 years," said Dr. Adzick. "I know that Dr. Kolon will continue building on and honoring the long, impressive legacy Dr. Canning left."

