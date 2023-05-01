XT.COM Lists METRO in its Innovation Zone

SINGAPORE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of METRO on its platform in the innovation zone and the METRO/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2023-05-01 13:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit METRO for trading at 2023-04-30 13:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for METRO will open at 2023-05-02 13:00 (UTC)

About METRO

METRO is an ERC20 token deployed on the Ethereum blockchain with a max supply of 1 billion tokens and is the native digital asset of the Metropoly platform. METRO tokens can be used to buy premium real estate assets worldwide via the platform's decentralized NFT real estate marketplace. METRO tokens can provide Investors with the investment opportunity to invest in top-tier properties, safeguard their wealth, and generate passive monthly earnings in the form of METRO tokens. METRO tokens will be used to allocate a portion of platform revenue to these organizations, which relentlessly strive to provide housing, sustenance, and aid to the underprivileged.

"We're excited to announce the listing of METRO on our platform," said Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM . "As we prepare to enhance user trading experiences in 2023, we strive to broaden their horizons with an NFT-related project. This way, our users can delve deeper into the vast expanse of web3 and unlock more opportunities than ever before."

About Metropoly

Metropoly introduces a groundbreaking NFT marketplace for real-world properties, leveraging blockchain technology to provide retail investors with a hassle-free way to fractionally invest in global real estate using cryptocurrency. Metropoly demonstrates a strong commitment to their social responsibility by supporting homeless charities.

Metropoly aims to democratize real estate investment by eliminating barriers such as origin, credit score, hidden fees, paperwork, and banks. With a minimum investment of just $100 USD, users can access income-generating properties handpicked by experienced realtors. Investors can review inspection reports prior to investment, positioning Metropoly as a game-changer in enabling passive income and long-term value growth in the real estate market.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as prediction markets where users can conduct transactions by predicting the results of future events. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

