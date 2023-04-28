Dana Incorporated Reports 2023 First-quarter Financial Results with Record Sales and Higher Profit

Key Highlights

Sales of $2.64 billion , an increase of $164 million or 7 percent over last year

Net income attributable to Dana of $28 million , an increase of $11 million over last year

Diluted EPS of $0.19 ; diluted adjusted EPS of $0.25 , an increase of $0.09 per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $204 million , an increase of $34 million or 20 percent over last year

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 80 basis points compared with last year

Leveraging cutting-edge 4-in-1 e-Propulsion Systems across all end markets

MAUMEE, Ohio, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

"Dana achieved strong sales of $2.64 billion in the first quarter, with significantly improved profit margin over the previous year, driven by healthy customer demand in all our end markets, as well as new and replacement business rolling-on," said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and chief executive officer.

"Operationally, we executed very well in the quarter, overcoming the pervasive challenges that continue to impact the mobility industry, including inflationary pressures, customer-demand volatility, supply-chain disruptions, and currency fluctuations. Our team has done an outstanding job remaining focused on our enterprise-wide transformation to a frontrunning e-Propulsion mobility supplier. We are capitalizing on the strength of our sales backlog and launching a record number of new programs for both traditional and electric-vehicle solutions, positioning us well for the future."

First-quarter 2023 Financial Results

Sales for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $2.64 billion, compared with $2.48 billion in the same period of 2022, representing a $164 million increase driven by improved demand, cost-recovery actions, and conversion of the sales backlog, partially offset by the translation of foreign currencies.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 was $204 million, compared with $170 million for the same period in 2022. The 80 basis points of margin improvement in the first quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by higher sales volume, net customer pricing and recovery actions, and lower periodic spending on development for electric-vehicle products. It was partially offset by production inefficiencies driven by volatile customer demand schedules and negative exchange-rate impacts.

The net income attributable to Dana was $28 million, or $0.19 per share, compared with net income of $17 million, or $0.12 per share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income attributable to Dana was $36 million, and diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.25 for the first quarter of 2023, compared with adjusted net income of $23 million and $0.16 per share in 2022.

Operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2023 was a use of $170 million, compared with a use of $121 million in the same period of 2022. Free cash flow was use of $290 million, compared with a use of $237 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increased use was due to higher working capital requirements primarily driven by increased inventory to support program launches and higher demand in heavy-vehicle markets.

"Dana is off to a good start to the year, which gives us added confidence in our full-year guidance," said Timothy Kraus, Dana senior vice president and chief financial officer. "As we progress through the year, we now expect a mostly steady improving trajectory as our program launch cadence ramps up. We remain focused on offsetting key external cost drivers such as customer production volatility, inflation, currency fluctuations, and commodity prices."

2023 Financial Targets Remain Unchanged 1

Sales of $10.35 to $10.85 billion ;

Adjusted EBITDA of $750 to $850 million , an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 7.5 percent at the midpoint of the range;

Diluted adjusted EPS of $0.25 to $0.75 ;

Operating cash flow of approximately, $510 to $560 million ; and

Free cash flow of breakeven to $50 million

1 Net income and diluted EPS guidance are not provided, as discussed below in Non-GAAP Financial Information.

Dana to Host Conference Call at 9 a.m. Friday, April 28

Dana will discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year results in a conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Friday, April 28. The conference call can be accessed by telephone from both domestic and international locations using the information provided below:

Conference ID: 9943139

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 440-5873

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0319

Audio streaming and slides will be available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors. Phone registration will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

A webcast replay can be accessed via Dana's investor website following the call.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for earnings (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any discrete income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to net income attributable to the parent company reported by other companies. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported in accordance with GAAP.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company divided by adjusted diluted shares. We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies. Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations. Free cash flow is not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The accompanying financial information provides reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, diluted adjusted EPS and free cash flow to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have not provided a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income (loss) and diluted EPS. Providing net income (loss) and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income (loss) and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments and certain income tax adjustments. The accompanying reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for the historical periods presented are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.2 billion in 2022 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. Dana, with a history dating to 1904, was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022



























Three Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts)

March 31,





2023

2022 Net sales



$ 2,644

$ 2,480 Costs and expenses







Cost of sales

2,415

2,283 Selling, general and administrative expenses

140

130 Amortization of intangibles

3

4 Restructuring charges, net

1

(1) Other income (expense), net

5

2 Earnings before interest and income taxes

90

66 Interest income

4

2 Interest expense

34

31 Earnings before income taxes

60

37 Income tax expense

30

18 Equity in earnings of affiliates

1

1 Net income

31

20 Less: Noncontrolling interests net income

4

4 Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss

(1)

(1) Net income attributable to the parent company

$ 28

$ 17











Net income per share available to common stockholders







Basic



$ 0.19

$ 0.12 Diluted



$ 0.19

$ 0.12











Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic

143.9

144.2 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted

144.3

145.3

DANA INCORPORATED







Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022























Three Months Ended (In millions)

March 31,



2023

2022 Net income

$ 31

$ 20 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:









Currency translation adjustments

25

39

Hedging gains and losses

15

(4)

Defined benefit plans

1

1

Other comprehensive income

41

36 Total comprehensive income

72

56

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(4)

(4)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests





1 Comprehensive income attributable to the parent company

$ 68

$ 53

DANA INCORPORATED







Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)







As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

















(In millions, except share and per share amounts)

March 31,

December 31,



2023

2022 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 401

$ 425 Accounts receivable







Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $13 in 2023 and $11 in 2022 1,624

1,374 Other

248

202 Inventories

1,723

1,609 Other current assets

237

219 Total current assets

4,233

3,829 Goodwill

262

259 Intangibles

197

201 Deferred tax assets

405

397 Other noncurrent assets

106

123 Investments in affiliates

138

136 Operating lease assets

319

311 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,233

2,193 Total assets

$ 7,893

$ 7,449









Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity







Current liabilities







Short-term debt

$ 321

$ 52 Current portion of long-term debt

32

8 Accounts payable

1,919

1,838 Accrued payroll and employee benefits

210

214 Taxes on income

72

54 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

35

36 Other accrued liabilities

287

277 Total current liabilities

2,876

2,479 Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $21 in 2023 and $22 in 2022

2,328

2,348 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

282

277 Pension and postretirement obligations

301

298 Other noncurrent liabilities

242

249 Total liabilities

6,029

5,651 Commitments and contingencies







Redeemable noncontrolling interests

206

195 Parent company stockholders' equity









Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,











no shares outstanding

-

-

Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,











144,330,117 and 143,366,482 shares outstanding

2

2

Additional paid-in capital

2,237

2,229

Retained earnings

333

321

Treasury stock, at cost (447,594 and zero shares)

(8)

-

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(961)

(1,001)



Total parent company stockholders' equity

1,603

1,551 Noncontrolling interests

55

52



Total equity

1,658

1,603



Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity

$ 7,893

$ 7,449

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

























Three Months Ended (In millions)

March 31,





2023

2022 Operating activities







Net income

$ 31

$ 20 Depreciation

92

91 Amortization

5

6 Amortization of deferred financing charges

1

1 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

(1)

(1) Stock compensation expense

6

4 Deferred income taxes

(8)

(25) Pension expense, net





(1) Change in working capital

(304)

(211) Other, net

8

(5) Net cash used in operating activities

(170)

(121)











Investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(120)

(116) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

2

2 Purchases of marketable securities





(5) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities





2 Net cash used in investing activities

(118)

(117)











Financing activities







Net change in short-term debt

269

278 Proceeds from long-term debt





2 Repayment of long-term debt

(2)

(3) Deferred financing payments

(2)



Dividends paid to common stockholders

(15)

(14) Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(1)

(1) Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests

10

2 Payments to acquire noncontrolling interests





(3) Repurchases of common stock





(25) Other, net

(4)

(7) Net cash provided by financing activities

255

229











Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(33)

(9) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period

442

287 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

10

2 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period

$ 419

$ 280

DANA INCORPORATED









Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended (In millions)

March 31,



2023

2022 Net cash used in operating activities

$ (170)

$ (121) Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(120)

(116) Free cash flow

$ (290)

$ (237)

DANA INCORPORATED







Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

March 31,



2023

2022 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 962

$ 985 Commercial Vehicle

522

463 Off-Highway

842

744 Power Technologies

318

288 Total Sales

$ 2,644

$ 2,480









Segment EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 49

$ 31 Commercial Vehicle

17

10 Off-Highway

118

100 Power Technologies

23

29 Total Segment EBITDA

207

170 Corporate expense and other items, net

(3)



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 204

$ 170

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

March 31,



2023

2022 Segment EBITDA

$ 207

$ 170 Corporate expense and other items, net

(3)



Adjusted EBITDA

204

170 Depreciation

(92)

(91) Amortization

(5)

(6) Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(3)



Restructuring charges, net

(1)

1 Stock compensation expense

(6)

(4) Strategic transaction expenses

(1)

(4) Distressed supplier costs

(8)



Other items

2



Earnings before interest and income taxes

90

66 Interest income

4

2 Interest expense

34

31 Earnings before income taxes

60

37 Income tax expense

30

18 Equity in earnings of affiliates

1

1 Net income

$ 31

$ 20

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to



Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and





Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022



















(In millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended





March 31,





2023

2022 Net income attributable to parent company

$ 28

$ 17 Items impacting income before income taxes:









Amortization

5

5

Restructuring charges, net

1

(1)

Strategic transaction expenses

1

2

Distressed supplier costs

8





Loss on disposal group held for sale









Other items

(1)

2 Items impacting income taxes:









Net income tax expense on items above

(6)

(2) Adjusted net income attributable to the parent

$ 36

$ 23











Diluted shares - as reported

144.3

145.3 Adjusted diluted shares

144.3

145.3











Diluted adjusted EPS

$ 0.25

$ 0.16

