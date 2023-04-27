Vonage Receives 5-Star Rating in the 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide for Fourth Consecutive Year

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has achieved the prestigious 5-Star Rating by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , in its 2023 Partner Program Guide . This is the fourth year in a row that Vonage has been recognized with this honor.

New Vonage logo (PRNewsfoto/Vonage) (PRNewswire)

The annual CRN Partner Program Guide offers essential information to solution providers such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers as they explore technology manufacturers' partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs. The 5-star rating is awarded to the companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships.

Vonage has been recognized for its ongoing commitment and continued investment in its Channel Partner Program, which is core to the Company's growth strategy. Continued investment in the program includes expansion in its regions of support, as well as extending services to a wider network of technology service brokerages (TSB, formerly known as Master Agents) and VARs. Vonage also continues to augment the program infrastructure with enhanced partner portal capabilities such as the ability to register opportunities, track customer status and access marketing campaigns, as well as competitive incentives that makes it easy for partners to do business with Vonage. This includes the "Vonage Verified" training and enablement program, as well as innovative selling models, and product differentiators to help partners better serve their customers. In 2022, Vonage received numerous leading supplier awards from leading national TSBs, including Intelisys/Scansource, Sandler and Avant.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by CRN with a 5-Star rating for the fourth consecutive year," said Jim Regan, Vonage Channel Chief. "The Vonage Channel Partner Program is designed to support our partners' success and reinforces our dedication to helping them serve their customers. To be included in the CRN Partner Program again this year underscores our commitment to empowering our partners to grow their businesses and deliver solutions that drive long-term customer success, while expanding their overall market presence and revenue potential."

"As a longstanding Vonage partner, we have seen the power and the success of its Channel Partner Program first hand," said Jen Gallego, EVP of Global Sales for AVANT. "With Vonage, we know we have the ongoing support, services, training - and product offering - to help drive real results for our customers. This recognition is very much deserved and we look forward to continuing to work together in support of our shared commitment to the Channel."

In the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

For the channel partner community, a critical factor when assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions is the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer. Strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners' long-term growth.

"In today's world, the need for innovation is greater than ever," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN's 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel."

The 2023 Partner Program Guide is featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com .

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook.

© 2023 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vonage