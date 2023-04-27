Southern Company reports first-quarter 2023 earnings

ATLANTA, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported first-quarter earnings of $862 million, or 79 cents per share, in 2023 compared with earnings of $1.03 billion, or 97 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Excluding the items described under "Net Income – Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $867 million, or 79 cents per share, during the first quarter of 2023, compared with $1.03 billion, or 97 cents per share, during the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended March

Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)

2023 2022

Net Income - As Reported

$862 $1,032

Less:







Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction

(2) (1)

Tax Impact

1 -

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt

(5) -

Tax Impact

1 -

Net Income – Excluding Items

$867 $1,033

Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions)

1,091 1,063

Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items

$0.79 $0.97



NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Adjusted earnings drivers for the first quarter 2023, as compared with 2022, were increased depreciation and amortization, milder weather and higher interest expense, partially offset by higher revenues associated with rates and pricing at the company's regulated utilities.

First-quarter 2023 operating revenues were $6.5 billion, compared with $6.6 billion for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 2.5 percent.

"Southern Company delivered a solid start to 2023 despite the mildest weather on record for a first quarter in the Southeastern United States," said President Christopher C. Womack. Added Womack, "We are encouraged by continued strong residential customer growth in both the electric and gas sectors, as well as healthy economies and a robust economic development pipeline in our service footprint."

Southern Company's first-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Womack and Chief Financial Officer Daniel S. Tucker will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http://investor.southerncompany.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.



Southern Company Financial Highlights (In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)









Three Months Ended March Net Income–As Reported (See Notes) 2023

2022 Traditional Electric Operating Companies $ 610

$ 774 Southern Power 102

72 Southern Company Gas 309

319 Total 1,021

1,165 Parent Company and Other (159)

(133) Net Income–As Reported $ 862

$ 1,032







Basic Earnings Per Share1 $ 0.79

$ 0.97 Average Shares Outstanding (in millions) 1,091

1,063 End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions) 1,090

1,063









Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended March Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes) 2023

2022 Net Income–As Reported $ 862

$ 1,032 Less:





Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2 (2)

(1) Tax Impact 1

— Loss on Extinguishment of Debt3 (5)

— Tax Impact 1

— Net Income–Excluding Items $ 867

$ 1,033







Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items $ 0.79

$ 0.97 - See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company Financial Highlights

Notes (1) Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $0.79 and $0.97 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.



(2) Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025. Additionally, further charges and credits related to estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain.



(3) Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.

Southern Company Significant Factors Impacting EPS













Three Months Ended March

2023

2022

Change Earnings Per Share–









As Reported1 (See Notes) $ 0.79

$ 0.97

$ (0.18)











Significant Factors:









Traditional Electric Operating Companies







$ (0.16) Southern Power







0.03 Southern Company Gas







(0.01) Parent Company and Other







(0.02) Increase in Shares







(0.02) Total–As Reported







$ (0.18)















Three Months Ended March Non-GAAP Financial Measures 2023

2022

Change Earnings Per Share–









Excluding Items (See Notes) $ 0.79

$ 0.97

$ (0.18)











Total–As Reported







$ (0.18) Less:









Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2







— Loss on Extinguishment of Debt3







— Total–Excluding Items







$ (0.18) - See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company Significant Factors Impacting EPS

Notes (1) Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $0.79 and $0.97 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.



(2) Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025. Additionally, further charges and credits related to estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain.



(3) Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.

Southern Company EPS Earnings Analysis Three Months Ended March 2023 vs. March 2022



Description Cents



Retail Sales 1¢



Retail Revenue Impacts 7



Weather (11)



Wholesale & Other Operating Revenues 3



Non-Fuel O&M(*) 2



Depreciation and Amortization (14)



Interest Expense and Other (5)



Income Taxes 1



Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies (16)¢



Southern Power 3



Southern Company Gas (1)



Parent Company and Other (2)



Increase in Shares (2)



Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items) (18)¢



Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction1 —



Loss on Extinguishment of Debt2 —



Total Change in EPS (As Reported) (18)¢ (*) Includes non-service cost-related benefits income.

- See additional Notes on the following page.



Southern Company EPS Earnings Analysis

Notes (1) Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025. Additionally, further charges and credits related to estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain.



(2) Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.

Southern Company Consolidated Earnings As Reported (In Millions of Dollars)













Three Months Ended March

2023

2022

Change Retail Electric Revenues-









Fuel $ 1,050

$ 1,014

$ 36 Non-Fuel 2,549

2,599

(50) Wholesale Electric Revenues 599

664

(65) Other Electric Revenues 190

177

13 Natural Gas Revenues 1,875

2,058

(183) Other Revenues 217

136

81 Total Operating Revenues 6,480

6,648

(168) Fuel and Purchased Power 1,292

1,343

(51) Cost of Natural Gas 898

1,095

(197) Cost of Other Sales 127

69

58 Non-Fuel O&M 1,482

1,516

(34) Depreciation and Amortization 1,111

892

219 Taxes Other Than Income Taxes 394

372

22 Gain on Dispositions, net (42)

(23)

(19) Total Operating Expenses 5,262

5,264

(2) Operating Income 1,218

1,384

(166) Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction 65

51

14 Earnings from Equity Method Investments 48

46

2 Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized 582

462

120 Other Income (Expense), net 147

145

2 Income Taxes 97

173

(76) Net Income 799

991

(192) Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries —

4

(4) Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (63)

(45)

(18) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTHERN COMPANY $ 862

$ 1,032

$ (170)



Notes - Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.

Southern Company Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers (In Millions of KWHs)

















Three Months Ended March

2023

2022

Change

Weather

Adjusted

Change Kilowatt-Hour Sales-













Total Sales 46,725

48,728

(4.1) %



















Total Retail Sales- 33,382

35,155

(5.0) %

0.4 % Residential 10,630

12,103

(12.2) %

1.2 % Commercial 10,883

10,987

(0.9) %

1.8 % Industrial 11,724

11,912

(1.6) %

(1.6) % Other 145

153

(4.9) %

(4.0) %















Total Wholesale Sales 13,343

13,573

(1.7) %

N/A































(In Thousands of Customers)

















Period Ended March





2023

2022

Change



Regulated Utility Customers-













Total Utility Customers- 8,824

8,755

0.8 %



Total Traditional Electric 4,449

4,397

1.2 %



Southern Company Gas 4,375

4,358

0.4 %





Southern Company Financial Overview As Reported (In Millions of Dollars)













Three Months Ended March

2023

2022

% Change Southern Company –









Operating Revenues $ 6,480

$ 6,648

(2.5) % Earnings Before Income Taxes 896

1,164

(23.0) % Net Income Available to Common 862

1,032

(16.5) %











Alabama Power –









Operating Revenues $ 1,647

$ 1,649

(0.1) % Earnings Before Income Taxes 253

458

(44.8) % Net Income Available to Common 255

347

(26.5) %











Georgia Power –









Operating Revenues $ 2,176

$ 2,208

(1.4) % Earnings Before Income Taxes 349

415

(15.9) % Net Income Available to Common 296

385

(23.1) %











Mississippi Power –









Operating Revenues $ 390

$ 335

16.4 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 71

50

42.0 % Net Income Available to Common 58

42

38.1 %











Southern Power –









Operating Revenues $ 508

$ 539

(5.8) % Earnings Before Income Taxes 32

15

113.3 % Net Income Available to Common 102

72

41.7 %











Southern Company Gas –









Operating Revenues $ 1,875

$ 2,058

(8.9) % Earnings Before Income Taxes 412

416

(1.0) % Net Income Available to Common 309

319

(3.1) %



Notes - See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods.

View original content to download multimedia:

