Silver Lane Alum, Jim Collins, Joins Republic Capital Group

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group ("Republic Capital"), a leading independent investment bank that focuses on the RIA, wealth and asset management, securities, and fintech industries, announced today that Jim Collins has joined the firm as Partner, Managing Director & General Counsel. He previously was a partner at the M&A investment bank, Silver Lane Advisors LLC ("Silver Lane"), and at the law firm, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, among other roles.

"I'm very pleased to join Republic Capital," said Mr. Collins. "The firm has built a wonderful reputation for client commitment and has experienced tremendous growth in the last few years. I look forward to further enhancing Republic Capital's growth prospects by supporting the firm's client and legal matters."

Over his 15-year career, Mr. Collins has focused his professional efforts on the representation of public and private asset and wealth management firms and hedge funds in mergers and acquisitions, stock and asset purchases and sales, private and public equity and debt financings, securities offerings, and other general corporate matters. Jim also counseled clients on Securities and Exchange Commission reporting and disclosure, corporate governance matters, and stock exchange listing requirements.

"Jim is an exceptional attorney and counselor," noted John Langston, Republic Capital's Founder and Managing Partner. He continued: "A trusted advisor to many of the industry's largest and fastest growing firms, he is a true subject matter expert in asset and wealth management M&A."

Peter Nesvold, Managing Director and Partner of Republic Capital, added: "This feels like a bit of a homecoming, as Jim and I previously were partners at Silver Lane. Jim's depth of knowledge, experience and technical sophistication are exactly the mix that reflects the high standards we've set for Republic Capital."

About Republic Capital Group

Republic Capital specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, asset, and wealth management communities. Republic Capital serves firms throughout the country and clients include a number of industry leaders. Learn more about Republic Capital at www.republiccapgroup.com .

