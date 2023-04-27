Compass Datacenters' CIO Nancy Novak Wins Infrastructure Masons Luminary Award

Novak Also Inducted in the iMason's Hall of Fame

DALLAS, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters' Chief Innovation Officer Nancy Novak has received the prestigious Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) Luminary Award. iMasons is a global, non-profit, professional association of individuals motivated to build a better connected world. The Luminary Awards are given to individuals who exemplify iMasons' values and who have made significant, lasting contributions to the digital infrastructure industry. Recipients of the award are also inducted into the iMason's Hall of Fame. Novak received the Luminary Award at a ceremony in Monaco during the 2023 Datacloud Global Congress.

"Nancy's legacy will be her vision for using new methods and technology to advance construction efficiency and her relentless efforts to create new opportunities for women in STEM-related industries," said Chris Crosby Founder and CEO of Compass Datacenters.

Novak was nominated for this award by Salute Mission Critical, a global data center services company which recruits and trains veterans to deploy, manage, secure and decommission data centers. "I am honored my nomination of Nancy was approved because Nancy's story is what the award is all about. Nancy's leadership and passion drives results and inspires others to do the same," said Lee Kirby, Co-founder and Chairman of Salute Mission Critical.

"It is a tremendous honor to receive this award and to be inducted into the iMason's Hall of Fame alongside prior winners who have done so much to connect people around the world," said Novak. "I am proud to be a member of iMasons and to work with so many people who are as passionate as I am about critical issues such as diversity, sustainability, eliminating the Digital Divide, and supporting young people in pursuing STEM careers."

