CASETiFY launches The Grippy Case: the ultimate cushion case for stylish comfort

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CASETiFY, the global tech accessory brand loved by artists, Gen Z, and Hollywood celebrities alike, has today announced the expansion of its product portfolio with The Grippy Case , a novelty product that joins the CASETiFY family of accessories targeted at those seeking an ultra comfortable grip while preserving a unique style. Those interested in The Grippy Case can already purchase it from casetify.com.

Equipped with a 3D Grip in different shapes, the The Grippy Case wraps the device like a cushion.

CASETiFY recently surprised consumers around the world with other novelty products such as the Push-In Case and already has cushioning-oriented choices such as the Pillow Case. What The Grippy Case brings to the table is a choice of 4 different types of 3D Grip inspired in Y2K fashion: Marshmallow Cloud, Violet Butterfly, Heartbreaker, and Velvet Daisy.

The 3D texture feels like a cushion wrapped around the device so that users can hold it effortlessly while raised edges on the front of the device and camera ring offer extra protection. The Grippy Case is made with 90% eco-friendly materials.

The Grippy Case is available at casetify.com and selected CASETiFY Studio locations around the world retailing for a price of USD$72-$78 depending on the device model.

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products empower self-expression by turning your personal electronics into highly designed, stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists, big celebrities and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. With 18 retail shops and growing, CASETiFY Studio provides a one-stop, visual retail experience where customers can customize their accessories on the spot. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com.

CASETiFY Logo

