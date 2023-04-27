Advantech and Altizon Partnership Accelerates Industry 4.0 Transformation for Sustainable, Efficient Digital Factory Operations

Advantech and Altizon launch their feature-rich, smart solution designed to simplify modernization of factory operations

CINCINNATI, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech, a leading provider of industrial Internet of Things (IoT) hardware and automation technology, and Altizon, a global software provider of Industrial IoT platform, Datonis Digital Factory, are proud to announce the launch of their joint solution designed for ease of transformation to a smart factory.

The solution bundle includes specially selected Advantech edge hardware and Altizon's Datonis Digital Factory platform, pre-validated and pre-installed to ensure smooth deployment. Altizon's platform provides a ready-made suite of applications that digitize critical operational functions, such as production, maintenance, quality, energy and sustainability. Additional key features are as follows:

Secure data exchanges in real time

Edge device management from the cloud

Out-of-the box apps with rapid configuration capabilities

Standard set of reports and dashboards to accelerate business value realization

Data analysis at scale

"Altizon is excited to partner with Advantech for accelerating the growth of our Digital Factory applications and solutions," said Vinay Nathan, CEO, Altizon. "By offering out-of-the-box connectivity to Altizon's Digital Factory suite with Advantech's IIoT hardware, we see customers benefiting from a one-stop solution that is seamless to deploy and yields rapid ROI (Return on Investment)."

The bundle includes the following Advantech intelligent hardware device

"The partnership between Advantech and Altizon brings great value to our systems integrators and end-user customers by solving common pain points on the factory floor with simplified digital transformation," said Carolyn Swan, director of partnerships, Advantech North America IIoT Group. "Manufacturing systems integrators can help transition factories with less headache by deploying our bundle solution. End-user customers can be up and running within four to six weeks and enjoy higher productivity, real-time edge intelligent analytics, lower operational costs and faster time to market."

About Advantech

Founded in 1983, Advantech has the corporate vision to 'Enable an Intelligent Planet'. The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. Learn more about Advantech at Advantech.com/.

About Altizon

Altizon, a global industrial IoT company, powers digital revolutions by helping enterprises leverage machine data to drive business decisions. Learn more at www.altizon.com.

