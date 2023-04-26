LG USA ANNOUNCES SLIMMEST LG GRAM LAPTOP EVER

Customers Can Now Receive a Free LG gram +view Portable Monitor with The Purchase of an LG gram SuperSlim Laptop Through May 14

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA launched the latest addition to its new 2023 LG gram laptop lineup – the LG gram SuperSlim. Designed with ultra-portability in mind, LG's gram SuperSlim laptops measure at just .43-inches thick, making it the thinnest LG gram ever.

Exclusively available now at LG.com, customers who purchase an LG gram SuperSlim laptop through May 14 will receive a free LG gram +view portable monitor ($349.99 ARV).1 The LG gram SuperSlim will also be available at LG-authorized retailers by mid-May.

2023 LG gram SuperSlim 15Z90RT 15.6-inch 32GB, 2 TB SSD $1999 Available Now 15.6-inch 16GB, 512GB SSD $1699 Available Now

The LG gram SuperSlim is equipped with Intel's Evo 13th Gen Processor2 and Intel Iris Xe graphics as well as a brilliant 15.6-inch anti-glare OLED display with a 100 percent DCI-P33 color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR True Black, delivering exceptional image resolution with true-to-life detail and stunning, deep black levels.

Weighing just over 2 pounds and having passed seven tests for military-grade durability4, the gram SuperSlim is made for those who are always on the move. This LG gram also features a redesigned compact power adapter and multiple ports, including three USB Type-C ports, two of which support Thunderbolt™ 45 compatibility, and 4 pole headphone jack to boost efficiency and productivity.

1 Purchase an eligible LG gram and a 16" LG gram +view IPS Portable Monitor (16MQ70.ADSU1) in a single transaction on LG.com and receive $349.99 instant savings off of the pre-tax sale price. Available only on LG.com April 24 – May 14, 2023. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is canceled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and may not be combined with any other offer. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited.

Eligible LG gram models: 15Z90RT-K.ADB9U1, 15Z90RT-K.AAB7U1

Eligible LG gram +view model: 16MQ70.ADSU1

2 Intel, the Intel logo, and Intel Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

3 DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 90%)

4 Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards (February 2023). Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 514.8 – Vibration (Procedure I); Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

5 Thunderbolt cable not included.

