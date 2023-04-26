Guardian Life Recognized as one of Forbes' 2023 Best Employers for Diversity

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian ) has been named to the Forbes list of 2023 Best Employers for Diversity, ranking in the top quartile of all companies earning the distinction. This is a first-time honor for the company, which earlier this year appeared on Forbes' list of America's Best Large Employers 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/The Guardian Life Insurance Com) (PRNewswire)

Guardian Life named to Forbes list of 2023 Best Employers for Diversity, ranking in the top quartile of all companies.

"At Guardian, we strive to ensure that our workplace reflects our world and that our colleagues feel seen and heard, supported, inspired, and empowered to succeed," said Stacey Hoin, Guardian's Chief Human Resources Officer. "We are honored by this recognition and attribute this achievement to all our Guardian colleagues. Their collective commitment to our justice, equity, diversity, and inclusivity (J.E.D.I.) efforts is key to how we successfully inspire well-being for our consumers, communities, and each other."

Guardian's focus on diversity and inclusion is backed by action. In 2022, the company sponsored more than 1,000 colleagues to earn J.E.D.I. certifications through an immersive experience where colleagues learn to understand and embody inclusive leadership.

This recognition adds to Guardian's recent accolades for being an employer of choice for diversity, including:

2022 Forbes Best Employers for Women

2017 to 2022 – Human Rights Campaign's Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality

2021 to 2023 Best Place to Work in India

2021 India's Best Workplaces for Women

The Best Employers for Diversity were selected based on survey from approximately 45,000 U.S. employees working for companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. The evaluation was based on the following:

Direct recommendations: Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+, and general diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, elders, and ethnic minorities were weighted higher than the non-minority groups.

Indirect Recommendations: Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity. Only the recommendations of minority groups were considered.

KPIs: Extensive research was carried out to evaluate how companies fared across a range of diversity-related best-practices. These included the presence of resource groups within the company, the publication of diversity data, and the share of women in board and executive positions.

To learn more about diversity and inclusion at Guardian, please visit J.E.D.I .at Guardian. To learn more about careers at Guardian, please visit Careers at Guardian .

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With more than 160 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted partner to millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future and recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. We believe in inspiring well-being across mind, body, and wallet, and in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building a progressive and inclusive culture and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful social and environmental programs. Guardian, which is based in NYC, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service . Our colleagues and financial representatives serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2022 included $11 billion in capital and largest dividend of $1.26 billion in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

For media inquiries, please contact:

mediarelations@glic.com

GUARDIAN® is a registered trademark of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian), New York, NY. ©Copyright 2023 The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guardian