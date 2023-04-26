Former Goldman Sachs Partner Rick Kimball Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Rick Kimball as its newest Partner and Coach.

Kimball is a seasoned financial services and healthcare executive with 35 years of experience leading high-performing teams and advising companies on hundreds of public equity offerings. Kimball brings both a strategic and financial lens to help leaders understand the value drivers of their businesses and how accelerating growth opportunities impacts value. He led an investment banking business in its growth from $220M in revenue to $950M over five years. He brings deep expertise regarding leading professional services teams as well as experience with corporate strategy development. Further, Kimball has worked with hundreds of companies to optimally position them for public market exits.

Some of Kimball's career highlights include:

Partner and Co-Head of Global Healthcare Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs – Quadrupled revenue over five years and drove to #1 market shares in equity, leveraged finance, and M&A. He also conceived and built a proprietary CRM system that was rolled out globally.

President of Rymedi – Led the blockchain-enabled technology company through a successful pivot to track COVID tests and test results and then to become companion software for diagnostic devices.

Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, Accretive Health (now R1) – Developed a transformation strategy for this revenue cycle management company, transitioning it to value-based reimbursement.

"I am pleased to welcome Rick to our team of world-class executive coaches," said Mark Moses , CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "During this time of economic volatility, Rick's deep leadership experience in the financial services and healthcare space will be an asset to our clients."

"I am honored to join CEO Coaching International as a partner and coach," Kimball said. "I look forward to working with CEOs and senior management teams on their most important issues while helping them grow and realize shareholder value."

Kimball received a B.A. in Economics from Yale University. He is a Senior Trustee of the Brookings Institution and a member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO). Kimball's sports passion is downhill skiing, preferably in the backcountry. He resides in the New York area with his wife, Alyssa, and has three children and two stepchildren.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 53.5% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average, and a revenue CAGR of 26.2%, nearly twice the U.S. average.

