Annexus Health Advances Health Equity Through Proactive, Inclusive Approach to Patient Assistance

Annexus Health's solutions help ensure every patient is assessed for financial assistance and other critical resources

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus Health, Inc., the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey through its innovative solutions, today reaffirmed its commitment to empowering healthcare provider organizations, specialty pharmacies, life science companies, and charitable foundations to achieve their health equity goals.

(PRNewsfoto/Annexus Health) (PRNewswire)

"Health equity has become a major focus for organizations across the spectrum of health care—and for good reason: no one is less deserving of quality medical care than anyone else," said Nicole Chambers, VP of Strategic Initiatives at Annexus Health. "We can work with these organizations to bring their health equity initiatives to fruition. At Annexus Health, we are health equity. Our solutions are making it possible for all patients to access the care they need regardless of who they are, where they live, or how much money they have."

In a recently published article, Chambers discusses the role of financial assistance and other patient access services in ensuring equal access to care, as well as the administrative toxicity that can stand in the way, including limited human resources within healthcare provider organizations, a reactive approach to managing patient access (ie, only seeking out financial assistance for those patients who state they cannot pay a medical bill), and cumbersome manual enrollment processes for patient support programs. The article outlines how Annexus Health's solutions help overcome administrative toxicity to give every patient access to the same high-quality treatments.

A recent analysis of customer data provides one striking example of Annexus Health's impact on health equity: healthcare provider organizations using the company's software platform, AssistPoint®, enrolled up to 7× more patients into commercial co-pay programs compared with national averages.

"It's simple: making sure each patient gets the care they need starts with assessing each patient for assistance opportunities," said Annexus Health Co-Founder and CEO Joe Baffone. "But that's easier said than done when you consider the administrative toxicity that's pervasive at every stop along the patient access journey. Our solutions tackle this administrative toxicity head-on. By speeding up, simplifying, and streamlining the process for managing financial assistance and other access services, we make it entirely possible for our customers to proactively work up every single patient and efficiently follow every assistance claim from start to finish. That's what 'no patient left behind' means to us."

Annexus Health will host a webcast further detailing how its solutions can help healthcare provider organizations, specialty pharmacies, life science companies, and charitable foundations advance health equity on Friday, May 19, at 1:00 PM ET. Click here to register today!

About Annexus Health

Annexus Health is the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey by delivering innovative solutions, including tech-enabled services, that reduce financial and administrative burdens to improve access, speed, and adherence to critical care. Learn more at annexushealth.com.

Media Contact:

Tim Koenig

VP Marketing

tim@annexushealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Annexus Health