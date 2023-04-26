Aileron Golf Club, Southwest Florida's Ultimate Golf Destination, Awaits Sunseeker Resort Guests This Fall

The hotel guest exclusive championship golf experience will debut in October

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly-anticipated Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is set to bring more than just traditional resort style amenities to Southwest Florida's Gulf Coast with Aileron Golf Club. The course will be home to the finest in golf course design with rolling fairways, strategic waterways, mounded greens and framed bulk heads, opening exclusively for resort guests this October.

Designed by renowned golf course architect and former collegiate golfer Kipp Schulties, Aileron Golf Club will offer Sunseeker guests the ultimate resort-level golf experience. The private course exclusive to hotel patrons only, will feature five different teeing selections on every hole, providing golfers with options of play from 5,000 yards to over 7,000 yards. Golfers will marvel at the over 650 yard par 5, one of the longest par 5s in the state. The newly imagined golf club will boast a 10,500-square-foot luxe clubhouse, including the Aviators Club, a full-service restaurant & bar and a pro-shop featuring premium golf brands, as well as Aileron merchandise that is only available for purchase at the course. Golfers will enjoy a new fleet of state-of-the-art EZ GO lithium-ion golf carts. Throughout the year, Aileron Golf Club will play host to tournament events, weekly guest leagues and fun, social competitions, in addition to group golf outings and customized golf getaways.

"Aileron Golf Club offers Southwest Florida a new unique level of luxury play as it will be the first resort-guest only golf course for a complete newly-built integrated resort destination with over 700 rooms to open in the state in over 3 years." said Jason Shkorupa Senior Vice President of Sunseeker Resorts "The response from the industry has been incredible, golf pros and fans of the game have expressed to us they cannot wait to experience the vibrancy of a new destination and all the amenities that will be waiting at the resort after a rewarding day of play."



Golfers of all levels will enjoy an unforgettable golfing experience with opportunities to improve their game or hone their skills. Aileron Golf Club will offer a wide range of private and group instruction, focused on learning cause and effect principles applied in set-up and motion, unlocking golfers' ability to improve direction and maximize distance. Additionally, offering the best equipment available for practice, demos and expert club fittings that target improving accuracy, fewer putts and building more confidence on the course. In addition, Aileron boasts a practice facility which includes a full-size driving range with target greens, short game practice greens with shot selections ranging from 10-60 yards with multiple bunkers to refine chipping skills, and a 7,400 square foot putting green that simulates similar putts you will see throughout the course.

Home to year-round sun, lush landscapes and exquisite scenery, Aileron Golf Club will also offer a challenge for golf aficionados with the "tailspin," a trio of holes set to be the most difficult on the course. Golfers approaching holes 14, 15 and 16 will keep the most advanced players on their toes to find precision, particularly as they try to make par on hole number 16 where the water hazard requires a full carry.

After a long day of play, golfers can retreat back to the resort to enjoy the amenities of Sunseeker including a state-of-the-art 7,100-square-foot fitness center and a full-service spa and salon as well as two pools including a 117,000-square-foot ground-level experience and an adults-only rooftop retreat. The resort will also feature 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space with top-of-the-line features, including two ballrooms fully equipped with high-tech equipment. Boasting a variety of global cuisines and robust wine programs intended to satisfy any and every craving, Sunseeker Resort will house 20 wholly owned and branded food & beverage concepts including seven restaurant destinations, 11 bar areas and the 25,000-square-foot Harbor Yards food hall.

Aileron Golf Club, which is expected to open alongside the resort in October 2023, is located just minutes from the resort with complimentary shuttle services available for all guests. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is conveniently located at 5500 Sunseeker Way, Charlotte Harbor FL 33980. For more information on Aileron Golf Club or to book a reservation at Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com or call (833) 909-5700. For the most up-to-date news and information, please follow the hotel on Instagram @sunseekerresorts.

Opening in October 2023, Florida's newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guestrooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and 25,000-square-foot Harbor Yards food hall experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com . Follow us on Instagram: @Sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @Sunseekerresorts

