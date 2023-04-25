Ventra Health Announces David Scharfstein as Chief Financial Officer

Ventra Health welcomes finance veteran as the latest addition to its Executive Leadership Team

DALLAS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventra Health is pleased to announce David Scharfstein has joined the organization as Chief Financial Officer. "We are thrilled to welcome David to Ventra Health," said Ventra Health CEO Steven Huddleston. "With his extensive financial management experience and proven track record of success, we are confident David will make an immediate and positive impact."

David comes to Ventra Health with over 15 years of progressive financial leadership experience across various industries. He has a proven record of leading highly productive and diverse teams, driving complex business transformations, translating raw data into actionable insights, and establishing financial discipline in private equity-backed portfolio companies. In his most recent role, David served as Chief Financial Officer for Hotel Equities, a best-in-class owner, operator, and development firm managing a portfolio of 250+ hotels and resorts throughout the U.S. and Canada. Before Hotel Equities, David was Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis and later Vice President of M&A Integration & Enterprise Initiatives at EmployBridge, the largest light industrial staffing company in the U.S.

"I am excited to join Ventra Health and to be a part of such a dynamic and innovative team," said Scharfstein. "I look forward to working with my colleagues to continue to build on the company's success and drive growth in the years to come."

About Ventra Health:

Ventra Health is a leading healthcare organization focused on tech-enabled revenue cycle management, practice management, and advisory solutions for hospital-based physicians. Ventra partners with private practices, hospitals, health systems, and physician management organizations to deliver market-leading solutions that solve healthcare providers' most complex revenue and reimbursement issues.

Backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners, Ventra Health represents the acquisitions of DuvaSawko, Gottlieb, and Abeo, who collectively served the emergency medicine, hospital medicine, and anesthesia markets.

