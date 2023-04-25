TRULY GRASS FED PARTNERS WITH SUR LA TABLE FOR CROISSANT COOKING CLASSES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

CHICAGO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truly Grass Fed, a premium brand of sustainably-produced dairy products from the green fields of Ireland, has announced a partnership with the leading kitchen and culinary retailer, Sur La Table, to provide cooking enthusiasts of all skill levels an experience to its carefully crafted grass-fed Irish butter and cheese.

(PRNewswire)

Sur La Table's in-house resident chefs located across a number of locations will teach special culinary classes throughout the month of May, starting May 6 onwards. Participants will have the opportunity to utilize Truly Grass Fed's Butter with a class focused on Sweet & Savory Croissants. The class will teach at-home chefs the process of creating the perfect croissants – from mixing and laminating dough, to shaping and baking.

"Truly Grass Fed's collaboration with Sur La Table gives us an opportunity to share our sustainable butter with a whole new audience of home cooks – whether they are experts, or just starting out," said Jaclyn Crabbe, marketing director for Truly Grass Fed. "Using the product firsthand in a recipe truly shows how and why the quality of your butter is so important, especially when it comes to baking."

All Truly Grass Fed products are sourced from cows that are 95 percent grass-fed (average of one cow for every two acres), non-GMO project verified, Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World and free from growth hormones and antibiotics. A co-op of 3,000 family farms located across Ireland's fertile land supplies the brand's high-quality ingredients.

"Through our partnership, our culinary class participants will also have the opportunity to sample some of Truly Grass Fed's expertly crafted cheese and really get to taste firsthand the difference that high-quality, minimally processed dairy makes when it comes to cooking and snacking," said Natalie Rodgers, vice president of merchandising and business development at Sur La Table. "We'll also gift all participants a specialty tote bag and a coupon from Truly Grass Fed to continue to enjoy their products at home."

Classes are being hosted across the country in May and cost $89 per seat and can be purchased by visiting SurLaTable.com and searching for Baking Classes under the Cooking Classes section or clicking here. For more information about Truly Grass Fed, please visit www.trulygrassfed.com .

About Truly Grass Fed

Truly Grass Fed is a premium brand of Irish dairy products crafted with integrity and care for people, animals, and the planet. The brand's distinctively creamy and delicious butter and cheese are made from cows that are 95% grass-fed, Non-GMO Project Verified, Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World and free from growth hormones and antibiotics. Truly Grass Fed is elevating dairy to a new standard. The brand is strongly rooted in the art of farming but deeply dedicated to sustainability, transparency and progress with wholesome dairy from cows living their best lives outside, on pasture on average 250 days a year, grazing on green Irish grass. The Truly Grass Fed seal signifies that the dairy ingredients inside meet the highest industry standards of quality, safety, animal welfare and environmental consciousness.

About Sur La Table

Our company started with a simple idea: Make good food. Share it. Do it often. Sur La Table is as close to this mission today as the day we opened our doors in Seattle's Pike Place Market in 1972. From the beginning, our founder Shirley Collins partnered with the world's best chefs and kitchen brands to bring customers trusted tools to make delicious memories. Our resident chefs teach 40,000 cooking classes a year to more than 380,000 people in our kitchens and now online. With stores across the US and many local cooking schools, Sur La Table is a resource for cooks of all levels. And we continue to create happiness through cooking and sharing good food. Make More Gather Often. That's our invitation to you.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Truly Grass Fed