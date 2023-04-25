THE PERFECT BOOK TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL PET MONTH

"From the Pocket of an Overcoat" captures the love and adventure of a beloved pet

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- May is National Pet Month, and the perfect way to celebrate with a beloved furry one is with the acclaimed children's book, " From the Pocket of an Overcoat " (Friendly Falls Press; Archway Publishing from Simon & Schuster) from author and illustrator Robert Vincent.

Friendly Falls Press LLC (PRNewsfoto/Friendly Falls Press LLC) (PRNewswire)

Available online at Amazon, bn.com , target.com , and at the book's website, maxbuckles.com , as well as select bookstores, "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" is based on the real-life story of a cat named Max adopted by Vincent's son Matthew from a homeless woman in Dallas who found Max as a tiny kitten and had him in the pocket of her overcoat as she was trying to find him a home. The tale is about an affable cat, Max Buckles, and how he finds himself and his way to a new home – moving from the cozy overcoat pocket of Sally in the city, to the country with Farmer Buckles and his other animals, including four dogs – Sam, Tots, Scotty (who is not Scottish, but is plaid), and Junior Buckles. Along the way, he discovers a true sense of belonging within his new family. As told through the journey of Max the cat, this is a story about self-identity, acceptance, animal rescue, and adoption.

"National Pet Month is about pet care awareness and celebrating the amazing bond between humans and animals," notes Vincent. "I am incredibly honored to think that Max and his extraordinary story could be a part of someone's pet celebration."

Here are some fun ideas to celebrate National Pet Month with a furry loved one:

Read them a fun book, such as "From the Pocket of an Overcoat"

Take a day off and head to a park, beach, or hike

Share articles and videos with others, especially youngsters, about pet care

Adopt or foster a pet

Schedule a check-up with a veterinarian

Buy a fun new pet toy

Set up a play date with another pet owner and their animal

A portion of each book sale will be donated to organizations that promote animal rescue and adoption – The Humane Society , Best Friends , and Alley Cat Allies . Readers and fans of Max Buckles can like and follow the book on Instagram and Facebook , and can also send an email to hello@maxbuckles.com with proof of purchase to get a special Thank You note from Max himself. To learn more, visit www.maxbuckles.com or explore the following hashtags: #maxbuckles, #maxbucklesbooks, #maxthecat, #readenjoysharemax and #fromthepocketofanovercoat.

About Robert Vincent

Robert Vincent is a children's book author and illustrator, as well as the author of several other literary works. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife Kathy. Robert and Kathy's son Matthew is a violinist with the Oakland Symphony and Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera. In December 2009, Matthew adopted a lovable black cat named Max. The rest, as they say, is history.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Friendly Falls Press