Graybar To Acquire Valin Corporation

Expands industrial automation platform

ST. LOUIS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Valin Corporation, a leading distributor of automation, filtration, fluid handling, heating and process control products and systems. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close on May 1, 2023.

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. (PRNewswire)

Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Valin provides technical solutions for the technology, energy, life sciences, natural resources, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1974 and operates 12 locations in the western and southwestern United States. As a subsidiary of Graybar, the company will continue to operate under the Valin name with the same leadership team, employees, and suppliers.

"We are excited to welcome the Valin team to Graybar," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "As Graybar expands its industrial automation platform, Valin's portfolio of products, solutions and technical resources complements our existing capabilities and provides a foundation for growth into new markets. We look forward to achieving long-term success, as we work together to serve our customers today and innovate for tomorrow."

"I believe Valin and Graybar are well aligned, not just from a business standpoint, but also from a cultural perspective," said Joseph C. Nettemeyer, chief executive officer of Valin. "At Valin, we take pride in being a company that emphasizes growth, innovation, and ownership. As we join Graybar, we will continue to build on these strengths, while we focus on providing exceptional service to our customers and investing in our future."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 300 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

Media Contact:

Tim Sommer

(314) 573-2571

timothy.sommer@graybar.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Graybar