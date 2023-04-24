JG Wentworth Bolsters its Executive Team with Two Key Leaders

Megan MacDonald has been appointed as Chief Strategy Officer and Megan Parzych has been promoted to Chief Customer Acquisition Officer

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leading consumer financial services company JG Wentworth announces it has appointed Megan MacDonald as Chief Strategy Officer and has promoted Megan Parzych to Chief Customer Acquisition Officer. Both roles report to Randi Sellari, JG Wentworth's CEO.

With the addition of these two roles, JG Wentworth adds depth and experience to its leadership team. This comes at a time when the company is in the midst of a strategic multi-year brand expansion evolving from a single product company to offering a diverse suite of products. Building on over 25 years as a market leader in Structured Settlement Payment Purchasing, it launched Debt Resolution Services in late 2019, with plans to launch Personal Lending later this year. With these additions, JG Wentworth is expanding its addressable audience of customers significantly while giving more Americans the ability to positively impact their finances through the company's highly rated services.

These expansions leverage key pillars of this iconic American brand – its highly scalable direct-to-consumer business model, and a solid reputation built with the trust of our customers over the years. As the company pursues these additional opportunities, MacDonald and Parzych will be critical in creating efficiencies within its current marketing programs, while evolving the go to market strategy to support its future ventures.

As Chief Strategy Officer, Megan MacDonald will oversee the company's brand and corporate strategy, develop and manage strategic partnerships, and oversee the company's Project Management Office. MacDonald joins the company with over two decades of experience growing direct-to-consumer brands and business of all sizes and stages including product launches, and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining JG Wentworth, MacDonald served as Chief Strategy Officer for the fintech platform Hello Alice, where she oversaw all aspects of customer experience, marketing, analytics, and helped Hello Alice launch its co-brand credit card, and lending marketplace.

"JG Wentworth's brand is one of a kind and staggeringly popular. It is an American staple beloved by millions, and I am honored to help shape its future and create opportunities for the organization to continue its impressive growth." MacDonald said, about taking the position at JG Wentworth.

"We are excited to have Megan join the team. Her deep experience developing and operationalizing strategies that leverage scalable technology to drive growth will benefit JG Wentworth as it continues its expansion into personal lending." said Randi Sellari, Chief Executive Officer of The JG Wentworth Company.

In addition to the hiring of MacDonald, JG Wentworth is also promoting Senior Vice President of Marketing Megan Parzych to Chief Customer Acquisition Officer. Going forward Parzych will oversee all aspects of customer acquisition, including channel performance, creative, and digital strategy. Parzych has led the department over the last two years to marked improvements in performance in its key metrics including customer acquisition cost across its business units and has grown the team substantially, in large part to support its launch into new products and as the company continues its digital evolution.

"Meg's team's performance speaks for itself over the last few years. She has been instrumental in not only increasing the efficiency of the entire department, but also in expanding the team to support new businesses and channels. We look forward to leveraging her expertise as we launch into lending and continue to grow," said Sellari.

JG Wentworth is a consumer financial services company that focuses on helping Americans achieve their financial goals. Its services include Structured Settlement Payment Purchasing, Debt Resolution Services and Personal Lending (launching 2023). JG Wentworth was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania. In 2023 JG Wentworth was the recipient of the Philadelphia Top Workplaces Award.

