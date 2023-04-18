WEST FRASER ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in Quesnel, BC.

Voting Results for the Election of Directors

A total of 69,696,525 Common shares and Class B Common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 83.41% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director Votes

For % of Votes

in Favour Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Hank Ketcham 65,972,655 97.19 1,907,222 2.81 Doyle N. Beneby 67,677,147 99.70 202,731 0.30 Reid E. Carter 65,845,948 97.00 2,033,929 3.00 Raymond Ferris 67,855,089 99.96 24,788 0.04 John N. Floren 66,327,081 97.71 1,552,796 2.29 Ellis Ketcham Johnson 67,553,290 99.52 326,587 0.48 Brian G. Kenning 65,771,883 96.89 2,107,995 3.11 Marian Lawson 67,680,778 99.71 199,099 0.29 Colleen McMorrow 67,387,056 99.27 492,822 0.73 Janice G. Rennie 64,808,681 95.48 3,071,197 4.52 Gillian D. Winckler 67,418,463 99.32 461,415 0.68



Voting Results for Other Matters

Shareholders approved the fixing the number of directors at eleven (11).

Shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company.

The resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation (Say-on-Pay) as described in the Company's management information circular dated March 9, 2023 was also approved, with 93.89% of votes cast in favour.

The resolution on the amendment, restatement and continuation of the Company's Shareholder Rights Plan as described in the Company's management information circular dated March 9, 2023 was also approved, with 73.19% of votes cast in favour.

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

About West Fraser

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials. For more information about West Fraser, visit www.westfraser.com.

View original content:

SOURCE West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.