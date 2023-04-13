Qwiet AI Launches Services to Empower Organizations to Enable AppSec & DevSecOps Teams to Thrive

New offering arrives as almost every day brings a new Zero-Day that often grinds security and development organizations to a halt

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qwiet AI , the first in the AppSec industry to provide an AI-powered platform to find and fix vulnerabilities in code, today announced the launch of a suite of targeted AppSec and DevSecOps services that help companies address their security function needs without sacrificing time and budget.

"We often hear of the notion of doing more with less. However, in today's environment companies are challenged with doing less with less," said Stuart McClure, CEO of Qwiet AI. "Between sourcing the right people and distinguishing between true threats and non-critical vulnerabilities, today's security and development teams struggle with staying ahead of their respective charters., which laid the foundation for launching these critical services."

The launch of these services comes at a time when (ISC)2's annual Cybersecurity Workforce Study found a worldwide gap of 3.4 million cybersecurity workers and 70% of organizations are understaffed to meet the increased number and sophistication of cyberattacks.

The company's new services fall into two categories: time-sensitive services such as code incident response and merger and acquisition assessments, and foundational services such as threat modeling and pentesting.

"Our mission is to help organizations evaluate, develop and shore up their security programs while laying the foundation for a security-driven culture with seamless collaboration with development teams," said Ben Denkers, Chief Services Officer, Qwiet AI. "Whether you are looking to address a situational or ongoing issue, our services can help you overcome those challenges standing between you and your optimal AppSec program."

For more information on our services, and to get an initial assessment of your organization, please click here .

About Qwiet AI

Qwiet AI, formerly ShiftLeft, reduces the noise inherent in the AppSec and DevSecOps space and allows developers to focus on high-fidelity results that have the greatest impact in their environment. Driven by a powerful AI engine developed by NumberOne AI , Qwiet AI's platform is the first in the industry to provide AI-driven detection of zero-day and pre-zero-day vulnerabilities in code. Backed by SYN Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Blackstone, Mayfield, Thomvest Ventures, and SineWave Ventures, Qwiet AI is based in San Jose, California. For information, visit: www.qwiet.ai .

