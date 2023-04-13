Meals on Wheels America Expands Helping Homebound Heroes Program Through Additional Support from The Home Depot Foundation

ARLINGTON, Va., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meals on Wheels America announces that The Home Depot Foundation has committed $2.53 million to support expansion of Helping Homebound Heroes, a program that provides home repairs and modifications for aging veterans. This increase in funding will enable Helping Homebound Heroes to double its geographic reach, from eight to 16 markets across the country.

"With more than nine million veteran homeowners over the age of 55, there is a growing need for critical home repairs and modifications, which have proven positive effects on health and quality of life," said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO, Meals on Wheels America. "Thanks to The Home Depot Foundation's increased support, more Meals on Wheels programs are able to help military veterans live more safely and independently in the comfort of their homes. We are so grateful for the Foundation's long-standing commitment."

Since the partnership began in 2015, The Home Depot Foundation has contributed more than $16 million and countless volunteer hours from Team Depot – The Home Depot's associate volunteer force – to work alongside community-based Meals on Wheels programs on a wide range of home repair projects, from converting showers and adding grab bars for bathroom accessibility, to repairing railings and constructing wheelchair ramps.

"We're honored to work alongside Meals on Wheels America in service to U.S. military veterans," said Shannon Gerber, executive director, The Home Depot Foundation. "Restoring independence for our nation's heroes is at the center of The Home Depot Foundation's mission, and we're proud to help ensure our senior veterans can successfully and comfortably live at home through home modifications."

Meals on Wheels America is now entering its ninth year of the Helping Homebound Heroes program and has served more than 2,000 veterans, with a continued goal to serve even more aging veterans nationwide. The Helping Homebound Heroes program is funded by The Home Depot Foundation as part of its mission to improve the homes and lives of our nation's veterans.

ABOUT MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. Powered by a dedicated volunteer workforce, this network delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

ABOUT THE HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION

The Home Depot Foundation, the nonprofit arm of The Home Depot (NYSE: HD), works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, support communities impacted by natural disasters and train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $400 million in veteran causes and improved more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program. To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook and Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.

