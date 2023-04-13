The Linux Foundation Announces Schedule for Embedded Open Source Summit

175+ sessions showcasing recent developments and the direction of embedded technologies offer unique opportunities to hear from and engage with those driving innovation in embedded and open source innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the full schedule for Embedded Open Source Summit . The event will take place June 27-30, 2023 in Prague, Czech Republic, as well as virtually. The full schedule can be viewed here .

The global embedded computing market is estimated to reach USD 116.2 billion in value by 2025 (source: MarketsandMarkets Research ) due, in part, to increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, mobile computing, and chip manufacturing for embedded systems. From industrial machines and automobiles to consumer electronics like digital watches and household appliances, embedded computing systems have become essential across a wide range of industries. As host to several embedded open source projects, The Linux Foundation is committed to creating environments that further enable and advance the technologies we increasingly rely upon.

Some of the most well known conferences for embedded technology will now host their community gatherings at the Embedded Open Source Summit (EOSS) , a new umbrella event created to provide a forum for discussion, collaboration and education among open source embedded projects and developer communities. This year's event is composed of six micro conferences: Automotive Linux Summit Europe , Embedded IoT Summit , Embedded Linux Conference , LF Energy Embedded Summit , Safety-Critical Software Summit , and Zephyr® Project Developer Summit . EOSS micro conferences will include presentations, birds of a feather (BoF) tracks, training, and workshops designed for real time problem solving and deep discussion.

EOSS attendees include developers, architects and product vendors who are looking to expand their knowledge of embedded technologies and projects in a vendor-neutral setting; have discussions and collaborate with peers and experts in embedded systems; and gain access to the industry's leading experts.

Early Bird registration (in-person) is offered for US$649 now through April 19, which represents a savings of US$300. Special registration rates are also available for small businesses, hobbyists, students and virtual attendees.

Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount off registration and can contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a member discount code.

Registration Scholarship Program and Travel Funding

The Linux Foundation's Registration Scholarship Program offers diversity and need-based registration scholarships for those who may otherwise be unable to attend a Linux Foundation event, including Embedded Open Source Summit. A travel assistance program is also available to help support the open source community and make events accessible to all. Please find more information here .

Event Sponsors

Embedded Open Source Summit Sponsors are integral to the production of this year's event and include Diamond Sponsors Antmicro, Google, and Intel.

For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here or email .

