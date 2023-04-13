Kiavi Appoints Seasoned Finance Leader Alex Urmersbach as Chief Financial Officer

Urmersbach's proven expertise to further bolster Kiavi's position as a tech-enabled lender to real estate investors

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiavi , a leading provider of financing to real estate investors, today announced the appointment of Alex Urmersbach as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Urmersbach will lead Kiavi's financial strategy and operations, including the company's Finance, Accounting, Capital Markets, and Business Operations functions. Urmersbach's deep experience in the lending and mortgage sectors will further bolster Kiavi's position as a reliable, trusted financing partner to real estate investors.

"We're thrilled to welcome Alex to Kiavi's leadership team," said Arvind Mohan, CEO of Kiavi. "Alex's extensive experience in driving growth via innovative, value-creating financial strategies will further enhance Kiavi's ability to reliably serve our customers across the nation as well as our capital markets partners," Mohan added.

Urmersbach brings more than 20 years of experience in financial management, driving growth, and operating scale to his new role. Prior to joining Kiavi, he held Chief Financial Officer positions at private lender Athas Capital Group, global business process outsourcer Teleperformance, and mortgage lender Panorama Mortgage Group. In addition, he held leadership positions at HomeBridge (previously Prospect Mortgage) and Bank of America. Urmersbach attended the Anderson School of Management at UCLA and holds an MBA from Universität Hohenheim in Stuttgart, Germany.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Kiavi, especially as the company continues to demonstrate impressive growth and differentiation in this challenging macroeconomic environment," said Urmersbach. "I look forward to working with the Kiavi team to build on its already strong foundation, and am deeply committed to the organization's mission of providing real estate investors with the capital they need to scale their businesses and revitalize aged homes across the country," he concluded.

About Kiavi

With more than $13 billion in funded loans, Kiavi is one of the nation's largest private lenders to residential real estate investors (REIs). Kiavi harnesses the power of data and technology to offer REIs a simpler, more reliable, and faster way to access the capital they need to scale their businesses. Formerly known as LendingHome, Kiavi is committed to helping its customers revitalize the approximately $25 trillion worth of aged U.S. housing stock to provide move-in ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans across the country. For more information, visit www.kiavi.com . NMLS ID #1125207 .

