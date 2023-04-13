HiCOZY Launches the Industry-First Vacuum Sealer with Magnetic Auto Sealing Technology

Revolutionary magnetic auto-sealing locks in freshness with the push of a button

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiCOZY, a sister brand of AstroAI dedicated to home appliance research and development, recently announced the release of its newest product, the HiCOZY Vacuum Sealer (SJ-2030). Featuring industry-first magnetic auto-sealing technology, the HiCOZY Vacuum Sealer brings users a truly automatic vacuum sealing experience. Following last year's successful debut of HiCOZY's Nugget Ice Maker, today's new release marks HiCOZY's continued commitment to improving everyday convenience.

Boasting a full suite of practical features, the HiCOZY Vacuum Sealer is set to transform the industry. Its magnetic auto-sealing technology enables users to seal food without manually pressing the lid. It features intuitive bag-locating markers that allow for intuitive vacuum bag placement, along with an integrated storage compartment to keep the bags uncontaminated and accessible. Its adjustable sealing time allows users to customize their seal to match a wide variety of food.

"Vacuum sealing has been tested to be one of the best ways to preserve freshness. But most vacuum sealers on the market require hefty work from the users. "said Robert Miyoshi, HiCOZY's general manager. "We've been listening to our customers and redesigned the HiCOZY Vacuum Sealer from the ground up. Thanks to all the automatic and user-friendly features, using this product feels like second nature."

Magnetic Auto Sealing

The HiCOZY Vacuum Sealer is easy to operate, even for first-timers. Its unique magnetic auto-sealing technology seals the vacuum bag automatically without requiring users to press the lid or any other physical buttons. Its thoughtful bag-locating markers allow for easy bag placement, ensuring a perfect seal every time.

Customized Sealing

The adjustable sealing time works in tandem with up to 80 kPa of suction power to effectively seal virtually any food.

Increase the seal time to vacuum seal fresh meat with up to 80 ml of juice or decrease the seal time when preserving fragile food without crushing it. Users can also adjust the seal time when using vacuum bags of varying thicknesses.

Built-In Bag Cutter & Storage

The integrated bag storage compartment securely stores the vacuum bags to avoid cross-contamination. Additionally, the built-in bag cutter makes precise cuts for less waste. Free vacuum bags are included in the package.

Thoughtful Design & Great Gift

Built with convenience in mind, the HiCOZY Vacuum Sealer is very easy to clean and maintain. The detachable drip tray allows for hassle-free cleaning. Its sleek design makes it a great gift that compliments any kitchen.

Price and Availability

Retails for $79.99, HiCOZY vacuum sealer is available on Amazon now.

About HiCOZY

HiCOZY was founded in 2022 with the goal of making every aspect of your idealized lifestyle a reality. HiCOZY aims to connect innovative technology with creative ideas, empowering you to live a beautifully happy life. For HiCOZY, home isn't just a place to sleep, but a sanctuary that's uniquely yours.

