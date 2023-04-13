Delta Demonstrates Smart EV Charging Station for Sustainable Cities at 2035 E-Mobility Taiwan

TAIPEI, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leading provider of power and thermal management solutions, today unveiled its Smart EV Charging Station theme concept at 2035 E-Mobility Taiwan to demonstrate how its innovative energy-saving products and solutions, which include EV powertrain and power management systems, microgrid-supported EV charging infrastructure, and powertrains for e-scooters and e-bikes, are enabling smart e-mobility for sustainable cities.

Ping Cheng, Delta's Chief Executive Officer, said, "In its Sixth Assessment Report, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) indicates that the transport sector accounts for 23% of global energy-related CO2 emissions. As a world-class corporate citizen committed to promoting e-mobility, Delta became the world's first EV charging solutions provider and Taiwan's first enterprise to join the global EV100 initiative back in 2018. By leveraging our core competencies in high-efficiency power electronics and system integration, we have become a global tier-1 provider of powertrain and power management systems for EVs, and we expect this part of our business to contribute significantly to our growth over the next five years."

Shan Shan Guo, Delta's Chief Brand Officer, said, "We are delighted that 2035 E-Mobility Taiwan returns in full force after the pandemic lockdown. Our 'Delta Charging Hub' theme integrates Delta's brand-new corporate identity elements as we bring to life a smart, eco-friendly and convenient EV charging experience to our customers. This is the first time that we are integrating our broad spectrum of automotive solutions, powertrains for EVs and e-scooters, while leveraging interactive showcase technology, to fully demonstrate to our stakeholders how Delta's IoT Smart Green Solutions are fostering e-mobility. Moreover, our microgrid-supported EV charging infrastructure, which can generate, store, save and, deploy electricity, is a testament to our commitment to nurturing smart cities for generations to come."

At this year's 2035 E-Mobility Taiwan, Delta is showcasing its leading EV powertrain and power management systems, which include traction motors, traction inverters, combo on-board chargers, and battery junction boxes. For e-scooters and e-bikes, Delta has developed the e-scooter Integrated Side-Mounted Powertrain and e-Bike Mid-Drive Motor, charging modules, and chargers that are also displayed at the show. Visitors will also have the chance to experience Delta's powertrains that are already supporting electric multi-purpose vehicles, golf carts, three-wheelers, and other related applications.

Delta's EV Charging Solutions, which boast high versatility and adaptability to enhance charging service quality and efficiency within a broad range of customer requirements and diverse infrastructure conditions, will also be a highlight of the show. These include the ultra-fast 350kW DC EV Charger, the ultra-thin fast EV charger DC Wallbox 50kW, the compact AC MAX series AC EV Charger, and the EV charging infrastructure management system DeltaGrid® EVM.

High-efficiency and lightweight automotive fans and thermal management solutions developed by Delta will also be part of the exhibition. These support an ample range of automotive applications, such as battery management systems (BMS), autonomous driving (AD) systems, advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), LED headlights, intelligent cockpits, vehicle and seat HVAC, and more.

2035 E-Mobility Taiwan will be held from April 12 to 15 at the Nangang Exhibition Center, New Taipei City. Delta's booth is located at Hall 1, 4F, stand No. M0110. We welcome media stakeholders, customers, partners and the general public to visit us. We also offer an online exhibition site, available at the following link:

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data centre infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centres and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2022, Delta was also recognized by CDP with leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for the 3rd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

Delta's Spokesperson:

Jesse Chou , Chief Sustainability Officer

Tel: +886-2-87972088 Ext: 5562

View original content:

SOURCE DELTA ELECTRONICS INC.