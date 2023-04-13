Coach Mike Krzyzewski and author Michael Lewis named as keynote speakers for SAS Innovate

Legendary speakers join packed lineup at premier event focused on future of data, analytics and AI

CARY, N.C., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Krzyzewski, the legendary former head coach of Duke University's men's basketball and Team USA, and Michael Lewis, best-selling author of The Premonition, The Blind Side, Moneyball, and The Big Short, will be featured as keynote speakers at SAS Innovate 2023. The flagship event from the AI and analytics leader, set for Orlando, FL, May 8-10, will help business leaders and analytics experts from across industries discover the ways AI and cloud analytics can help them respond to the challenges of today and tomorrow.

"To move from data to better decisions, you need the right AI and analytics technology, and you need a game plan to put it in place," said SAS Chief Marketing Officer Jenn Chase. "At SAS Innovate, you'll hear from two legends who know how to put a plan into action. Coach K has achieved success at the national and international level through world-class team-building, inspirational leadership and attention to detail. And in acclaimed books like Moneyball and The Premonition, Michael Lewis has explored the value of novel approaches to big challenges while smartly using data."

Known by fans around the world as "Coach K," Krzyzewski led Duke to five national championships and Team USA to three Olympic gold medals. Krzyzewski's presentation on May 9 will focus on victory through teamwork and leadership, revealing his guidelines on reaching for and achieving success. He will share the insights he has gained not only from coaching, but also as part of his work with Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and The Fuqua/Coach K Center of Leadership & Ethics.

Also on May 9, Lewis will join a fireside chat with Chase during the event's Opening Session. Lewis is one of the most successful nonfiction authors in the world and a leading social commentator on politics, finance and the evolution of American culture. Three of his books have been adapted into Oscar-nominated movies, and his articles have appeared in The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, Bloomberg and Vanity Fair. Lewis will lead thoughtful discussions on current and future business landscapes.

Propelling business transformation with AI and analytics

SAS Innovate will bring together more than 1,000 business leaders, technology experts and industry giants to learn and be inspired about the future of data, analytics and AI. Through more than 50 breakout sessions, industry workshops, one-on-one meetings and networking events, attendees will discover how to transform their businesses to be more resilient, capable and future-ready.

In addition to these insightful keynotes, attendees will also hear from executives at some of the world's most innovative companies, including Erasmus Medical Center, Experian, FDIC, Georgia-Pacific, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Liberty Mutual, Mayo Clinic Platform, Microsoft, National Bank of Canada, Nestlé, Orlando Magic, Parexel, SKY Brasil, Truist and Ulta Beauty.

SAS Innovate is live and in-person from May 8-10 at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando. Attendees will join more than 1,000 business leaders and analytics experts for more than 50 industry and technology sessions and roundtables on the latest analytics in action.

